Minecraft Legends Gets Spring 2023 Release Date; Gameplay & Details Revealed

Today, during the celebrations for Minecraft Live, Microsoft and Mojang showcased the upcoming Minecraft game Minecraft Legends.

First of all, we get a release window, which is Spring 2023.

We get to see a cinematic trailer showing the opening and a new look at gameplay in 4-player co-op, showing the charming world of the game, some of its mechanics, and plenty of piglin carnage.

We also get to see the first talking mobs in the game, the three hosts: “Knowledge,” “Action,” and “Foresight.”

They represent the characteristics of Minecraft players.

Image Source: Mojang

Below you can find all the relevant videos courtesy of YouTube user GamersPrey.

Minecraft Legends was announced back in June and will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in spring 2023.

If you want to see more, you can take a look at the game’s overworld and enemies, on top of another trailer about the story, one more about the Piglins, and one about mobs.