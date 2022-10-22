Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative Developes Detail Improvements Ahead of Re-Release

Image via aNCHOR

Today Muv-Luv publisher aNCHOR is hosting its Hakuryo University aNCHOR Academia Web Student Assembly 2022 event, and we got news about the mobile game Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative.

The news was presented by NextNinja CEO Masayuki Yamagishi. In case you missed it, NextNinja has a lot of experience with mobile games and will co-publish Immortals.

NextNinja is currently working on several changes to improve the quality of the game.

The main philosophy behind the changes aims to make things easier to read and cherish the characters, which are very important to the Muv-Luv franchise and its fans.

There will be improvements to battle, user interface, and systems, on top of a new scenario.

Changes will be made to the visual novel-like part, including the addition of different facial expressions, additional voices, larger character illustrations, and tweaks to text size.

The aim is to make the characters feel more lively. Below you can see two images showing before and after the change.

Screensots via aNCHOR

The battle screen is also going to be changed with improvements to make things easy to read. This includes character information, skill display, a real-time damage report that you can pull up, and a skill activation log.

The first image below is an old screenshot, while the rest showcase in-development screenshots of the new features mentioned above.

Screensots via aNCHOR

Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative is slated to be re-released for iOS and Android in spring 2023.

Incidentally, the latest game of the series Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse was recently released on Steam, and you can read our review.

The second season of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime also started airing a few weeks ago.

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with creator Kouki Yoshimune and Tororo himself.

During the previous event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.