Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative Relaunch Delayed to Spring 2023

Today publisher aNCHOR had news to share about its Muv-Luv mobile game Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative.

The news was delivered by brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura via livestream.

We learn that aNCHOR has discussed with several companies specialized in this kind of mobile game and ultimately decided for a co-publisher, NextNinja of Grand Summoners fame.

The aim is still to restart the game in a form that everyone can enjoy, but it’ll take time, and the new estimated release is “around spring 2023.

Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative, launched a while ago for iOS and Android, but then had to be closed down temporarily due to being affected by several issues.

Further announcements will be made at the dedicated Muv-Luv anniversary event which is coming on October 22.

At the same event, we can expect news about all the branches of the Muv-Luv franchise.

Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative is slated to come for iOS and Android.

Incidentally, the latest game of the series Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse was recently released on Steam, and you can read our review.

The second season of the anime is also about to air on October 5,

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with creator Kouki Yoshimune and Tororo himself.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

