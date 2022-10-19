Valorant Tier List: All 20 Agents Ranked From Best to Worst (Patch 5.08)

It’s been over two years since Riot Games launched its superb tactical shooter Valorant. Several major updates and new Agents have shifted the meta, and sometimes even turned it on its head. With the launch of Episode 5, Act III, we’re back again to re-rank Valorant’s Agents into Tiers, according to the big recent meta shift. Without further ado, here’s who we consider the best Agents in Valorant Patch 5.08. S Tier – Chamber Best Valorant Agents, Ranked Image Source: Riot Games Valorant’s big daddy sentinel, Chamber was a very interesting addition to Valorant’s roster toward the end of last year and has firmly solidified his presence in the meta since. This is largely due to the fact that he offers an alternative to Jett for those who like to use the operator, partly because he can quickly teleport away from danger (similar to Jett’s dash) but mostly because he gets an operator for his ultimate. Chamber became so much of a menace, in fact, that he’s recently endured two pretty hefty nerfs. And yet, the Agent is still absolutely one of the strongest in Valorant as of Patch 5.08. Sure, his kit is more expensive and generally less effective now, but you can still kill an enemy without being traded, and you still get two of the most powerful weapons in Valorant to play with. Chamber’s ultimate, in combination with a scoped Sheriff called the Headhunter, means that he offers tremendous econ value to his team. Chamber can use powerful weapons when others have to save after a round loss, meaning that he in turn has more money the next round to either rebuy expensive weapons or buy for his teammates. This sort of passive ability is, in some respects, rather boring, but you can’t deny its effectiveness. Despite his aggressive capabilities, Chamber is a sentinel, a defender, and he is best played as such. Using his Trademark traps to slow rushes or flank watch, Chamber can then use his firepower to lockdown Spike sites. He’s well-suited to those with sharp aim, but playing him properly requires more strategy than you might think. Chamber Abilities Trademark – PLACE a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

A Tier – Sova Best Valorant Agents, Ranked Image Source: Riot Games The meta is trying to shift away from Sova following a nerf to his owl drone and shock darts, but Sova remains a king at the very top of the tier list. Thanks to his ability to illuminate enemy targets with both his surveillance arrow and owl drone, Sova offers important intel for his team, allowing them to catch attacking rushes before they happen or recon sites for enemies before his team enters. He is invaluable on almost every map in the game. Sova is an Agent who is both fantastic to learn as a beginner and equally a useful part of any high-elo squad. He’s the eyes of the team, making it easier for both yourself and everyone else to spot targets. And when you want to strike back at targets, his Ultimate is a powerful offensive attack that can blow through walls. This can be used at the start of a round to gain a pick or more defensively to either attack or defend the spike plant/defuse. Outside of games played on Split and Fracture where his darts offer less value, you won’t see many professional games at the pro esports level that don’t feature Sova. For this reason, he’s an easy S-Tier pick. Sova Abilities: Shock Bolt – Fire an explosive bolt that emits a damaging pulse of static energy upon impact.

Summon a controllable Wolf that can concuss and damage enemies by pressing Fire when active. Guiding Light: Send a Hawk forward or around corners, with the ability to flash enemies it encounters by pressing E again.

Send a Hawk forward or around corners, with the ability to flash enemies it encounters by pressing E again. Regrowth: Heal allies in proximity, but does not heal Skye. Reusable until depleted.

Heal allies in proximity, but does not heal Skye. Reusable until depleted. Seekers: Send out a trio of seekers that find enemies and nearsight them. A Tier- Neon Best Valorant Agents, Ranked Image Source: Riot Games Valorant’s speedy duelist has found herself sprinting up the meta tier list in recent months. Now able to slide sideways and backwards, as well as a redesign of her ult that makes it more powerful when aiming for the head, Neon has become a meta choice on maps like Fracture and Breeze. Once thought of as a bit of a useless addition to the roster, Neon is fast becoming a favorite among duelist players across ranked and pro play. The most useful part of her kit, which has come as a bit of a surprise, is her stun. It’s extremely fast, bounces off walls, and can be fired twice to quickly take space from enemy teams. It’s been successful in recent professional esports competitions such as Champions, sometimes proving a series decider for the teams who have a talented Neon main on their side. Neon Abilities Fast Lane – FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into two walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

B Tier – Harbor Image Source: Riot Games And that brings us to Harbor, Valorant’s brand-new (as of Patch 5.08), water-bending controller who might not be as strong as he first appeared. We’ve been play-testing Harbor in early access for a few days, and while his interesting kit has some combination potential, he doesn’t feel especially strong enough to be considered a meta controller on all but one or two maps. Interestingly for a controller-type Agent, Harbor isn’t that capable on defense. His kit feels much better suited to attack as it’s able to be deployed fluidly and rapidly for site executions. The bendable wall and moving cascade is excellent for pathing and scaling on to sites, but it doesn’t work very well for delaying enemy pushes in the same way that every other controller does. The big surprise is that Harbor’s bullet-proof Cove ability is underwhelming. That’s because it can be destroyed in a matter of seconds, which not only removes the protective layer but actually sees the smoke completely disappear. That means it doesn’t really have any one-way value; it can’t be used to smoke off choke points, and it doesn’t even protect a planter for more than a few seconds. Not good for an ability that costs 350 credits! Of course, it’s early days yet for Harbor. We’ll have to see how he settles into Valorant’s meta across ranked and pro play. For now, though, our verdict is that he’s a bit of a wet blanket to play. Harbor Abilities High Tide (E) EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED

EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED Cove (Q) EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets. Cascade (C) EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are SLOWED.

EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are SLOWED. Reckoning (X) EQUIP the full power of your Artifact. FIRE to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are CONCUSSED. B Tier – Sage Image Source: Riot Games There was a time when Sage was very much at the top end of Valorant’s meta, but she’s fallen from grace a little recently due to a combination of nerfs to her kit and the fact that there are other Agents (specifically, sentinels) with more useful utility. Still, Sage is a strong pick for solo queue ranked play and also slots easily into many compositions in the scrim/esports environment. Beyond her ability to heal and revive, her wall is extremely useful for entering sites and using as a shield to plant the spike. Even with the latest changes to Icebox, she’s still likely to prove a must-pick on that particular map. Of course, her slowing orbs are also very handy for halting rushes and preventing peeks from defenders. They take the sting out of onrushing attackers or interrupting any defenders looking to enter a Spike site and defuse. They can also be combined with other utility that inflicts damage, such as Brimstone’s molly/ultimate, in clever ways. Sage Abilities Slow Orb: Cast out a radiant orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving.

Cast out a radiant orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving. Barrier Orb: Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting.

Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting. Signature Ability: Healing Orb: Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.

Healing Orb: Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds. Ultimate: Resurrection: Target a friendly corpse. After a short delay, revive them with full health. B Tier – Breach Best Valorant Agents, Ranked Image Source: Riot Games Breach has fallen in and out of favor since Valorant’s launch, and he’s never really been a universally popular pick at the pro level. Things are starting to change a little recently though, as we’re seeing more and more EMEA and NA teams pick Breach where it was just Eastern team that did before. At the ranked level, Breach is a powerful supporting Agent that can be used at all elos effectively. He’s the ultimate rush initiator thanks to his unique utility that flashes, concusses, and even damages enemies through walls. You want Breach leading the charge and then setting up teammates across the map to combo utility. His most powerful asset is his flash, which makes peeking around corners easy. They’re best-used in tandem with other teammates, with Breach flashing and then a teammate quickly peeking to get a frag. There’s just no better Agent for clearing an awkward corner, and his utility is effective in so many other situations, like disrupting a rush or a Spike plant. Breach Abilities Aftershock – We’re waiting for some news on what Aftershock does.

We’re waiting for some news on what Aftershock does. Flashpoint – your standard Flashbang-style non-lethal throwable.

your standard Flashbang-style non-lethal throwable. Fault Line – A stun grenade that slows an enemy and throws their aim off-kilter.

A stun grenade that slows an enemy and throws their aim off-kilter. Ultimate: Rolling Thunder – Again, we’re waiting for an update on what this Ultimate Ability is, but early playtesters have reported that it’s impressively powerful. B Tier – Killjoy Best Valorant Agents, Ranked Image Source: Riot Games The limited range of her utility, and the fact that it can be easily destroyed by other Agents’ utility, means that Killjoy only has limited application in the current meta. That being said, she’s very strong on the maps she’s good at,such as Ascent, Split, Icebox, and Haven. Indeed, Killjoy is arguably still the ultimate Agent for locking down a Spike site. Her Turret, Alarmbot, and Nanoswarm make life extremely difficult for enemy teams to breach her site, while her Lockdown will send entire teams running for the hills to avoid being detained and easily killed. Killjoy isn’t likely to score high frags in a game, but then again she doesn’t really have to. She’s a team player, facilitating other players to go and make plays while they rely on her to hold the rear or defend the site. Killjoy Abilities Alarmbot – Equip a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.

– Equip a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot. Turret – Equip a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.

Equip a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret. Nanoswarm – Equip a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.

– Equip a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots. Ultimate: Lockdown – Equip the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies. B Tier – Viper Image Source: Riot Games Up until recently, Viper would have probably made our A-Tier, but a recent nerf has sent her tumbling down to B. Wielding poisonous utility that is designed to control areas of the map for her team, Viper can block off areas with her wall and smoke, and then stain the floor with a deadly toxin that does damage to anybody caught in its puddle. Unfortunately, though, her poison now drains faster than before, and both her wall and orb suffer from a longer cooldown. Her molly, too, which was one of the most effective post-plant weapons, has been reduced in time by a second. We still expect Viper to remain a must-play on maps like Icebox and Breeze for her wall’s ability to block a huge sightline, but her overall strength has definitely been taken down a notch. Viper Abilities Snakebite – Fire a projectile that explodes into a pool of damaging acid.

Fire a projectile that explodes into a pool of damaging acid. Poison Cloud – Throw a gas emitter that you can reactivate to create a poisonous smoke cloud at the cost of fuel. The emitter can be picked up and thrown again after a short cooldown.

Throw a gas emitter that you can reactivate to create a poisonous smoke cloud at the cost of fuel. The emitter can be picked up and thrown again after a short cooldown. Signature Ability – Toxic Screen: Deploy a long line of gas emitters that you can reactivate to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel.

Toxic Screen: Deploy a long line of gas emitters that you can reactivate to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel. Ultimate: Viper’s Pit – Emit a massive toxic cloud in a large area that lasts as long as Viper stays inside the cloud. Enemies inside the cloud are highlighted.

B Tier – Astra Image Source: Riot Games Oh dear, the age of Astra is over. After dominating the meta for nearly a year, and more or less changing the way Valorant is played at high elo and pro esports level, the big Astra nerf has knocked her all the way down to C. A month ago, she would have easily made our S-Tier. If you haven’t read the patch notes for 4.04, Astra’s ability to constantly smoke, suck (Gravity Well), and stun enemy teams as they enter chokepoints has been throttled. She now only has 4 stars instead of 5, and the cooldowns for all of her abilities have been increased across the board. By design, Astra is supposed to be the ultimate controller-type Agent, with her Astral Plain ability giving her a tactical view of the battlefield to lay down flashes, smokes, and a gravity pull that sucks enemies into its path. Her ultimate, meanwhile, sections off areas of the map, blocking bullets and audio to disguise rushes or whatever plan she’s masterminded. Astra can still do all of this, but she’s just much less effective at it. We can still see her being played on maps like Ascent and Fracture, but elsewhere, Omen and Brimstone are likely to replace her moving forward. Astra Abilities Nebula – Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke).

Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke). Nova Pulse – Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area.

Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area. Gravity Well – Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside fragile.

Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside fragile. Dissipate – Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to be placed in a new location after a delay. Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star’s location before returning.

– Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to be placed in a new location after a delay. Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star’s location before returning. Ultimate: Astral Form / Cosmic Divide – Activate to enter Astral Form where you can place Stars with primary fire. Stars can be reactivated later, transforming them into a Nova Pulse, Nebula, or Gravity Well. When Cosmic Divide is charged, use secondary fire in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then primary fire to select two locations. An infinite Cosmic Divide connects two points you select. Cosmic Divide blocks bullets and heavily dampens audio. B Tier- Phoenix Image Source: Riot Games Phoenix has finally been buffed! Patch 5.01 delivered some much-needed changes to Phoenix’s kit –mostly just improving the flashes–, which has brought him back into the spotlight. He’s once again feeling like a meta pick on maps like Ascent and Haven, and we’ve even seen professional teams use the Agent on Breeze recently, too. As alluded to already, it’s the faster and longer-lasting flashes that have really made him a stronger pick, as well as the fact that Agents like Skye and KAY/O are less powerful than they once were. Phoenix feels as though he’s fulfilling the role he was intended to perform, solo-flashing for himself out of smokes and around corners to devastating effect. His ult is also better now, restoring armor when before it would remove it after being used. There’s also a faster weapon re-equip time when using his flame wall, which helps him take advantage of surprising enemies when aggressively pushing. Jett, Raze, and Neon are still better duelists overall, but Phoenix now isn’t a meme, and he’s well ahead of Reyna and Yoru in terms of overall value. Hot Hands – Throw a fireball that explodes after a delay or upon impact with the ground. The fire zone damages enemies, and heals you.

Throw a fireball that explodes after a delay or upon impact with the ground. The fire zone damages enemies, and heals you. Blaze – Cast out a flame wall that blocks vision and damages anyone passing through it. You can bend the wall when casting by turning while holding left-click.

Cast out a flame wall that blocks vision and damages anyone passing through it. You can bend the wall when casting by turning while holding left-click. Curveball – Cast a curving flare that bursts into brilliant light after a brief delay, temporarily blinding all looking at it. Left-click curves it left, right-click curves it right.

– Cast a curving flare that bursts into brilliant light after a brief delay, temporarily blinding all looking at it. Left-click curves it left, right-click curves it right. Ultimate: Run it Back – Mark your current location. If you die during this ability’s duration, or when this ability’s duration expires, you’ll be reborn at the marked location with full health. C Tier – Reyna Best Valorant Agents, Ranked Image Source: Riot Games Reyna had for the longest of times been left alone by Riot Games, but small but notable recent buff has definitely improved her capabilities. As of Patch 5.07 her flash now has infinite range, and she can re-equip her weapon much faster than before. Is it enough to bump her up to B and replace other duelsits as meta picks on certain maps? Not really, but she’s now even better for ranked. Yay. Indeed, Reyna is one of Valorant’s most popular Agents to play across almost all but the very highest of elos. She’s a favorite for her ability to frag, heal, then frag again. And when she really wants to suck the life out of the enemy team, Reyna’s Empress ultimate turns her into a complete kill machine. So why is she still C-Tier, then? Well, the problem with Reyna is that she’s basically useless unless the individual playing her is popping off and scoring frags. She’s very one-dimensional, and with the exception of her flash, her utility doesn’t help out her team in the slightest. For Reyna to hold sites effectively, she requires teammates to pour utility into helping her. Reyna’s big niche that does actually make her excellent on certain maps is that she can Dismiss after scoring a frag. This makes her invulnerable for a short amount of time, which means she can frag and then leave an area without taking damage. On a map with lots of corners, such as Icebox, it allows Reyna to land “one and done” kills without dying when other Agents would be instantly traded out. That’s a small niche, though, and ultimately almost every other duellist offers utility that better helps the whole team. Reyna Abilities Devour: Enemies killed by Reyna leave behind Soul Orbs that last 3 seconds. INSTANTLY consume a nearby soul orb, rapidly healing for a short duration. Health gained through this skill exceeding 100 will decay over time. If EMPRESS is active, this skill will automatically cast and not consume the orb.

Enemies killed by Reyna leave behind Soul Orbs that last 3 seconds. INSTANTLY consume a nearby soul orb, rapidly healing for a short duration. Health gained through this skill exceeding 100 will decay over time. If EMPRESS is active, this skill will automatically cast and not consume the orb. Dismiss: INSTANTLY consume a nearby soul orb, becoming intangible for a short duration. If EMPRESS is active, also become invisible.

INSTANTLY consume a nearby soul orb, becoming intangible for a short duration. If EMPRESS is active, also become invisible. Leer: EQUIP an ethereal destructible eye. ACTIVATE to cast the eye a short distance forward. The eye will Nearsight all enemies who look at it.

EQUIP an ethereal destructible eye. ACTIVATE to cast the eye a short distance forward. The eye will Nearsight all enemies who look at it. Ultimate: EMPRESS – INSTANTLY enter a frenzy, increasing firing speed, equip and reload speed dramatically. Scoring a kill renews the duration. C Tier – Cypher Image Source: Riot Games The current meta, which now includes the latest sentinel, Chamber, doesn’t leave much room for poor old Cypher. Still, though, there are certain maps, such as Split, Fracture, and Breeze, where Cypher is still very viable at all levels of play. Like Sova, Cypher is all about adding situational awareness, adding your party’s dynamic by providing valuable intel. His abilities allow you to track and locate enemy teams while covering a completely different area, meaning Cypher can lock down entire Spike sites solo. He’s trickier to use than Sova, though, since a good Cypher has to understand where to lay traps and cameras effectively. It’s especially hard to implement his abilities when playing on the attacking half. Still, once you’ve learned how to use him effectively, Cypher is a strong sentinel. His kit is more effective for flank watching than any of his rivals, though Killjoy is perhaps better at defending a Spike site, and Chamber can be played much more aggressively. Cypher Abilities: Free Ability – Trapwire: Place a stealthed tripwire between two walls. Triggering enemies are restrained and revealed for a short time. If the trap is not destroyed, it activates to daze the trapped victim. Can be picked up.

– Trapwire: Place a stealthed tripwire between two walls. Triggering enemies are restrained and revealed for a short time. If the trap is not destroyed, it activates to daze the trapped victim. Can be picked up. Cyber Cage – Toss out a remote activation trap. Reactivate to create a cage that slows enemies who pass through it. Look at a trap and press USE to detonate it, or hold ACTIVATE to detonate all.

– Toss out a remote activation trap. Reactivate to create a cage that slows enemies who pass through it. Look at a trap and press USE to detonate it, or hold ACTIVATE to detonate all. Signature Ability – Spycam: Place a remote camera. After placing, reactivate to view the video feed. Left-click while in-camera to fire a tracking dart. Recharges when picked up or killed.

– Spycam: Place a remote camera. After placing, reactivate to view the video feed. Left-click while in-camera to fire a tracking dart. Recharges when picked up or killed. Ultimate: Neural Theft – Extract information from the corpse of an enemy, revealing the location of their living allies.