10 Best PS5 Games & Accessories in the Amazon Prime Sale (October 2022)

Amazon is at it again with new Prime sales. While we’re still a little over a month out from Black Friday, the new offerings from the Prime sales should settle you for the moment.

There is a good mix of both PS5 games and accessories and we have combed through the sale to bring you the best options for both. We’ve evenly split things so if you are after accessories, we have those for you and we know what games are worth the most bang for your buck.

Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless Gaming Headset w/Haptics

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Razer

Original Price: $199.99 – Sale Price: $149.99

The Razer brand is well known throughout gaming for bringing the most high-quality accessories. If you’re looking to upgrade your current headset, this is a great choice. The Kaira Pro even includes the usual Razer capability to change the headset’s lighting. Nothing is better than gaming with your own mood lighting.

One of the coolest things about the Kairo Pro is that it incorporates Razer Hypersense, which works by “converting sound signals into vibrations in real-time” which gives “tactile feedback from within the earcups.” If you want a next-level headset, this is a good choice at the right price.

KIWIHOME PS5 Cooling Fan

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Amazon

Original Price: $19.99 – Sale Price: $15.97

Anyone who experienced the pretty loud PS4 fans might be shocked at the relative quiet of the PS5 fan. However, it is imperative the PS5 is kept in a well-ventilated area to stay cool. If that’s not necessarily possible in your setup, the KIWIHOME Cooling Fan might make the difference.

The fan connects through the USB 3.0 port on the back of your PS5 (Digital or Disc) so it doesn’t require any additional power or plugs. The LED lights also help you figure out the current fan speed. The KIWIHOME Cooling Fan might not be a necessity, but it will help you keep your console cool no matter where you live.

OIVO PS5 Stand

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Amazon

Original Price: $52.99 – Sale Price: $31.99

If you’re looking for something a little more than the above KIWIHOME accessory, OVIO have you covered. Though, this requires you to keep your massive console vertical. The trade for maybe needing to make some extra space is that not only does the OVIO stand cool from the bottom, but it also includes storage space for 12 games.

If you also have a surplus of controllers at constantly differing states of charge, the stand has a handy two-controller charging dock. This is definitely the handiest PS5 stand for a family of gamers.

OIVO PS5 Controller Charger Station

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Amazon

Original Price: $34.99 – Sale Price: $17.59

If you like the idea of having the controller charging station of the above stand, but don’t have the space to store your console vertically, you can find it separately also from OIVO. For this nicely discounted price, you will never need to pause what you are doing to locate your charging cord or panic when you get the notification that your battery is low.

Considering you could get two of these for about the price of one, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to pick up two if you find yourself with a horde of controllers.

TECKMAN Cleaning & Repair Tool Kit for PS5

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Amazon

Original: $15.99 – Sale Price: $8.19

One of the most important parts to console ownership is having some knowledge of basic maintenance. The issue can be not having the right type of screwdriver to deal with some of the more intricate parts of cleaning your console. Thankfully, this tool kit from TECKMAN is at a decent discount. The great part about this kit is that it works on PS4 and PS5.

All screwdrivers are magnetic so you don’t have to worry about losing smaller screws in your carpet. This kit is 12 whole pieces and can even help you work on controllers that are maybe wearing down with age. If you want to keep your consoles and controllers in tip-top shape, this is the right kit for you.

F1 22

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Codemasters

Original Price: $69.99 – Sale Price: $40.49

Seeing F1 22 at a $30 discount only three months after release should get everyone’s attention. Sure, the fact that it is a year installment title similar to Madden might give most players pause, but we view this particular racing game very highly.

We gave the PC version of F1 22 a 4/5 and said “the racing action is just as supremely satisfying as it ever has been, and is sure to keep F1 fans content for the following 12 months.” If you’re looking for a solid racing title, you certainly can’t go wrong here for the current sale price tag.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Featured Image Source: Square Enix

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $22.95

If you’re a fan of the Life is Strange games you must check out True Colors. You don’t have to worry about replaying the others to catch up to this one, as the story is a standalone experience. There is a small connection to the original game shown in DLC, but it isn’t necessary to play to enjoy this.

We reviewed the PS5 version of Life is Strange: True Colors and awarded it a 4.5/5. We called it “one of the best games in the series, if not the outright best” and “a must-play for fans of the series.” At that price, there is no reason not to pick it up.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $35.99

Stranger of Paradise sits as an amazing mixture of two great games. You have the story and characters from Final Fantasy 1 combined with the gameplay brilliance of the two Nioh games. On top of that, it is full co-op with you and two of your friends, so getting this game at almost half price is a no-brainer.

We gave Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy origin a 4/5 and applauded the story and gameplay. There’s nothing that should be stopping you from taking advantage of this deal.

Outriders: Worldslayer

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Source: Square Enix

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $31.49

Outriders is a pretty good looter shooter, mostly thanks to all of the post-launch patches that fixed the game up and polished it up to the point that it was a blast to play through. This version combines both the base game with the Worldslayer expansion.

Considering if you wanted to just get the base game of Outriders, upgrading to Worldslayer after the fact would run you over the price it’s at in this listing. Due to that, this is the best price point to try the game, plus you get the bonus of the expansion.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Best Prime Sale PS5 Games & Accessories

Image Souce: Square Enix

Original Price: $69.99 – Sale Price: $39.99

Just like with Stranger of Paradise above, the Final Fantasy VII Remake lets you play a modern remake of one of the best JRPGs ever created. The fact that it automatically comes with the Intergrade story DLC is a massive bonus that you can’t pass up.

Plus, with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion coming out in only a couple of months, now is the best time to pick this up and either play Cloud’s story fresh for the first time or get all caught up on the story to keep track of any connections.

Featured Image Source: Amazon

Related Posts