Bayonetta 3 Gets Spectacular New Trailer, Extensive Gameplay Video, and TV Commercial

Today different arms of Nintendo released a series of videos of the upcoming action game Bayonetta 3.

The first video that you’ll see below is a new trailer focusing on the story, including a new look at Bayonetta herself, the new playable character Viola, and some more known faces, including “a virtual coven of Bayonettas.”

The second video comes from the Japanese arm of Nintendo and is the usual overview video that explains the gameplay in depth. Unfortunately, this is only in Japanese, but an English version will likely follow over the next few days.

The third video, also from Japan, is a TV commercial used to advertise the game on the local market.

The fourth video is the same trailer as the first, but it comes with Japanese voice-over for your perusal, if you’re interested in hearing them.

Bayonetta 3 will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.

The game was originally announced all the way back in the fall of 2017, which means it’ll finally release a whopping five years after its reveal.

If you want to see more, you can enjoy the previous trailer, another one, and one further promotional video, on top of a look at the art created for the game.

Interestingly, PlatinumGames promised that Bayonetta will be “sexier than ever” in the new game, but you’ll be able to activate the “Naive Angel Mode” to make things more family-friendly, just in case you feel like playing the game with the whole family on Christmas’ day.