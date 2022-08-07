The Fruit of Evolution Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2 Gets an Action-Packed New Trailer

Source: HOTLINE

Witness the underdog story of Hiiragi Seiichi in The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made.

The adventurous life of Hiiragi Seiichi continues in The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2.

News about the second installment was released earlier in the year, and now fans are excited about the latest trailer, showcasing an intense battle between Destra, Saria, and Hiiragi. You can view the official trailer from HOTLINE here:

At the beginning of Season 1, Hiiragi is constantly bullied by his fellow students from school, until one day, they are all transported into a video game world. This mysterious dimension features all the qualities of a classic RPG with the powers of sorcery and a mission to take down the Demon King.

Unfortunately, Hiiragi is still deemed a loser in this world, with his classmates leaving him behind to fend for himself. But, everything changes when he takes a bite out of the Fruit of Evolution, and his life is never the same again.

The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made will further Hiiragi’s journey as a “winner” and feature exciting new battles in the series. Furthermore, the animation production will change to HOTLINE, with Studio feel. (feel. inc.) and Children’s Playground Entertainment being credited for Season 1.

The anime’s second season will come to Crunchyroll on Jan. 2023, and you can also watch the first installment if you need to catch up on the platform.

Many other popular shows launched new trailers and updates at the Crunchyroll Expo 2022, including a trailer for The Reincarnation of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2, and I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss trailer.

Featured Image Source: Hotline

