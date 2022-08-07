Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Akira & More Anime Films Coming to Crunchyroll

A slate of anime films are being added to Crunchyroll in the coming months, and they run the gauntlet from old classics to new hits.

During Crunchyroll Expo 2022, it was revealed that the streaming platform would be adding a variety of anime movies to its catalogue over the next few months. These titles include established classics like Akira and Wolf Children as well as newer works like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 or Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish.

Likewise, movies tied to big series like Psycho-Pass, Fairy Tail and Code Geass are also set to join the platform at a later date. However, it hasn’t been confirmed if these films will run the full range of movies made for each series or will only include select titles. On the plus side, Crunchyroll did say that more news on each of these films’ releases would be made available in the coming weeks.

The films currently confirmed for release will see staggered launches over the course of the next few months, with each release batch ranging in size from one film to several. The release dates for the confirmed films can be found down below.

August 11:

Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish

The Stranger by the Shore

Human Lost

August 18

Akira

your name.

August 25

Wolf Children

The Boy and the Beast

Sing a Bit of Harmony

September 21

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

The new slate of films are only one of several announcements made at Crunchyroll Expo 2022. More of the latest stories out of the event can be found down below. For the latest trailers, news and announcements tied to all things anime, stay tuned to Twinfinite.net for all of our latest coverage.

