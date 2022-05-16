Jujutsu Kaisen 0 DVD Blu-Ray Releases This September

The long wait for the release date of anime fans’ most anticipated prequel movie of the year is finally over, as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be heading to DVD Blu-Ray this September. The announcement came out yesterday, with a Youtube clip showing off a brief snippet of the movie that revealed a Sept. 21, 2022 date for its release.

Like the show, the film will derive its source material straight from the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was released earlier this year. You can check out the movie’s description, provided by Viz Media, alongside the DVD Blu-Ray release trailer down below.

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Both the Dub and Sub of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie are now showing in select U.S. and Canada theaters. For more Jujutsu Kaisen news, features, and quizzes, be sure to check out all of our related content below, including why we don’t deserve Satoru Gojo and so much more.

