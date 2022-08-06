Crunchyroll Announces Second Season for Tower of God Anime

Now is the time to binge the first season.

Big things are coming out of the Crunchyroll Expo 2022 today. Plenty of news to keep all anime fans extremely happy. Among those announcements is that Tower of God will be getting a new season. This news even came with a trailer that should adequately hype up fans of the series.

The second season is in production now, but there isn’t a known date when episodes will actually start hitting Crunchyroll.

You can see the trailer below that gives a hint of where things are going for Rachel and Bam.

For those many unsure what Tower of God is about, Crunchyroll summarizes it as:

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

Other Crunchyroll Expo announcements include the season season of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro and a trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6.

We will be sure to keep you updated when we know more about the second season to Tower of God. Stick around as there will most certainly be more anime news.

Featured Image Source: Telecom Animation Film.

