Crunchyroll Expo Full Programming Revealed; Includes Over 80 Panels, Premieres, Performances & More

Today, Crunchyroll revealed the full line-up for their upcoming convention, Crunchyroll Expo. Set to take place from Aug. 5–7, 2022, this event will feature everything from panels to exclusive premieres to even musical performances.

You can check out a sneak peek at what you can expect reveal-wise right down below:

Bungo Stray Dogs featuring Masahiko Minami and Chiaki Kurakane – Join the president of famed animation studio BONES Masahiko Minami, along with producer Chiaki Kurakane in discussing the latest season of the supernatural action series, Bungo Stray Dogs, and even revealing some upcoming news, giveaways, and more for fans!

– Join the president of famed animation studio BONES Masahiko Minami, along with producer Chiaki Kurakane in discussing the latest season of the supernatural action series, Bungo Stray Dogs, and even revealing some upcoming news, giveaways, and more for fans! Chainsaw Man Panel by MAPPA and Crunchyroll – Don’t miss the latest updates and behind the scenes of Chainsaw Man from the production staff at MAPPA!

– Don’t miss the latest updates and behind the scenes of Chainsaw Man from the production staff at MAPPA! The Rising of the Shield Hero Round Table (Virtual Panel) – Join the staff of the hit isekai series as they speak to their experiences continuing on the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero! Join staff members Keigo Koyonagi, Masahiro Suwa, and Takeshi Takakura in a round table with voice actress Sarah Emi Bridcutt (voice of Myne) hosting as the MC.

– Join the staff of the hit isekai series as they speak to their experiences continuing on the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero! Join staff members Keigo Koyonagi, Masahiro Suwa, and Takeshi Takakura in a round table with voice actress Sarah Emi Bridcutt (voice of Myne) hosting as the MC. Do It Yourself!! Premiere – Take an early look at the first episode of the sweet, slice of life series Do It Yourself!! before it comes to Crunchyroll later this year. Do It Yourself!! follows the lives of a group of friends in a DIY club as they work together to carve out their futures.

If it is Meet & Greets that you’re interested in, the full three-day schedule is already available on the Crunchyroll Expo’s website. In total, there will also be over 80 panels to attend, so be sure to check out all the different ones that the event has to offer on the site linked above as well.

Related Posts