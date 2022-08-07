The Reincarnation of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World Anime Starts Fresh in New Trailer

Crunchyroll has unveiled The Reincarnation of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World with a teaser trailer, and the show offers at least a few elements to break the Isekai mold with.

Revealed during the streaming platform’s Crunchyroll Expo 2022 event, the trailer offers the usual array of teasers and story info. Following an unknown tragedy, a man is reincarnated into a world full of magic, monsters and female characters for him to befriend and pursue romantically. He’s also blessed with special powers thanks to his reincarnated body, allowing him to stand out in his new life in ways that he otherwise couldn’t in his past life.

However, there are key elements that set the series apart from other Isekai. The main character appears to trigger his own reincarnation via a technique he learned as a renowned exorcist. Likewise, those around him don’t seem to flock to him without good reason, actively doubting whether or not he’s fit to be in their world without certain skills necessary to fend off the many threats that beset them daily.

Top this off with the concept of incorporating exorcism techniques into the plot, and there’s plenty to find intriguing about the story this series could tell.

As for the animation, it’s better than most might have expected. The character designs are clean and polished, helping them to stand out during the small animated snippets that hint at larger action set pieces and battles.

It’s worth a look for both Isekai fans and anime fans in general, and the full trailer can be viewed down below.

The Reincarnation of The Strongest Exorcist in Another World is set for release on Crunchyroll in January of 2023. For more on the many other Isekai coming soon or currently available for viewing, check out any of the related articles down below. For other announcements and updates coming out of Crunchyroll Expo 2022, stay tuned to Twinfinite.net as we cover the event all weekend long.