Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 Revealed With an Official Trailer

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 officially announces a Season 2 for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World.

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 has been dropping crazy announcements left and right today, such as the confirmation of a season 2 for the Tower of God anime and more. Alongside all of those announcements, we now finally have the official confirmation for season 2 of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, which came in the form of a brand new trailer.

While no new footage was shown in the trailer, it did, however, give us a release date for sometime in 2023, though speculation seems to point to early 2023. You can catch the trailer and an official synopsis of season 1 below.

Two enemies on opposing sides of a conflict find common ground, potentially making them traitors to their countries and war-torn lovers!

We last left Alice and Iska after they rescued Alice’s sister from the Empire at the end of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 1, placing them on somewhat mutual ground when it finished airing back in late 2020. How their relationship will continue to grow and see their chaotic world begin to unfold in season 2 is anyone’s guess right now.

For more related info and other anime news, including frequent updates on Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2, check our related articles down below.

