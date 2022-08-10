10 Destiny 2 2022 Showcase Predictions: Lightfall Gameplay, Raid Reveal, & More

With only two weeks away from the much anticipated 2022 showcase for Destiny 2, today, we go over ten things we can expect to see from it.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly a year since the reveal of The Witch Queen at last year’s Destiny showcase, but time movies quickly when you’re grinding and it’s only two weeks until the 2022 show. As we twiddle our thumbs in anticipation, we here at Twinfinite are keen to speculate, do let’s talk about our 10 Destiny 2 2022 showcase predictions.

1. Lightfall Story Information

Image Source; Bungie.net

Last year, two different trailers were released for the Witch Queen DLC during the showcase, the first of which regarding the nature of the upcoming DLC’s story would be. It gave us our first look at the Witch Queen, Savathun, in all her glory, while also revealing that, somehow, Savathun was able to steal the Light from the Traveler and merge it with her hive soldiers to create Hive Guardians. This would lead to the eventual battle of Guardians versus Guardians for the first time in franchise history (if you don’t count Ghaul, of course).

We finished off the Witch Queen DLC after defeating Savathun and immediately cutting to an in-game cutscene. The cutscene finally gave players their first look at the leader of the darkness, The Witness, and revealed he had arrived in our solar system. Whether or not the Lightfall DLC will allow players to square off against The Witness remains to be seen. Nonetheless, we likely will see another trailer drop giving us information on what The Witness will do now that he has finally arrived.

2. Lightfall Gameplay

The second of the two aforementioned trailers showcased Witch Queen Gameplay. With that particular trailer, a tremendous amount of new information and gameplay updates were revealed. We saw our first in-game looks at the Witch Queen DLC, including the new destination, Savathuns Throneworld, as one of many new examples we’ll discuss later. It would also give us an official release date for the Witch Queen DLC, which was February 22, 2022. It is also when we can roughly expect the Lightfall DLC to drop next year.

Image Source: Reddit

One of the most significant updates revealed in last year’s showcase was the announcement of the Light subclasses all getting revamped and upgraded, which would come to be later known as Void, Solar, and Arc 3.0. Since then, two of the three light subclasses have gotten their revamps in the last two seasons. Arc 3.0 is the last to get its revamp, so unless information/gameplay is unveiled beforehand, we will likely see it drop during the 2022 showcase.

However, what happens next with all of the Light subclasses finally revamped and upgraded? Speculation leads us to believe we could see a new darkness subclass revealed as the Stasis subclass was a couple of years ago with the Beyond Light Showcase. But until the time comes that official information is shown off, it will continue to be mere speculation.

4. Returning Raid for Season 18

Image Source; Bungie.net

Season 18 is a highly anticipated season for Destiny 2 players as they have been anxiously awaiting the return of a Destiny 1 raid. It was, however, recently revealed in a TWAB that players would have to wait until the 2022 showcase on August 23 to find out which returning raid it would be.

There are three raids from Destiny 1 that could make a grand debut in Destiny 2: Crota’s End, Kings Fall, and Wrath Of The Machine. Of these three raids, Kings Fall or Wrath Of The Machine seems to be the most likely candidates, as Crota’s End was a much smaller raid than the other two. We’ll be sure to let you know which raid it ends up being when the information drops.

5. Season 18 Information

Image Source: Bungie.net

Speaking of Season 18, we will get our first look at what the upcoming Season will be about during the showcase. Midway through Season 17, we wrapped up the story of our main characters, Zavala, Crow, and Caital, conquering their nightmares. All the while Calus, now the newly appointed disciple of The Witness, fleed the system. How this will lead into the next Season is anyone’s guess right now, but with a returning raid due to arrive in the Season, it seems likely we have an exciting one ahead of us.

6. Season 18 Gameplay

Image Source: Bungie.net

Along with new information about what the upcoming Season will be about, we’ll also get our first in-game look at what the latest seasonal event will look like and more! We can expect to see some new looks at the upcoming seasonal weapons and armors, including some Arc 3.0 and possibly even in-game footage of the returning raid.

7. The Final Shape Info/ The Future of Destiny 2

Image Source: Destinypedia

Last year, Bungie announced Destiny 2 would receive one final DLC drop in The Final Shape, set to drop in early 2023. While it is unlikely we’ll see information for The Final Shape drop this early on; we may see information drop regarding what comes after it. Bungie has stated multiple times that The Final Shape will mark the end of The Light and Darkness Saga that the franchise has built up since Destiny 1, and what comes after is only speculation right now. A Destiny 3 could be possible, but until that time comes, we must continue to wait patiently.

8. PVP Changes

Image Source:Bunge.net

During the 2021 showcase last year, it was revealed that the Trials of Osiris PVP game mode would receive a revamp to help better the player experience. It seems unlikely we’ll see Trials get another revamp, but we could possibly see other PVP modes get updated or upgraded in some shape or fashion. In particular, the competitive crucible playlist could potentially see a re-work, such as 3v3 Showdown.

9. Exotic Sneak Peeks

Image Source: Destinypedia

Throughout the multiple trailers that were unveiled during the 2021 showcase, keen-eye players spotted new exotics shown. Typically, with each new Season comes around 5-6 new exotic weapons and armor pieces. There’s one exotic armor for each class: Titan, Warlock, Hunters. Also, a Season pass exotic weapon and another weapon from a new dungeon or raid that drops during the Season. If Bungie feels generous during a Season, maybe they’ll drop a hidden quest line that eventually leads to a mission that will drop one more exotic weapon. Make sure you keep your eyes open during those trailers!

10. Bungie Store Merchandise

Image Source: Bungie.net

And, of course, you can’t have a proper showcase unless exclusive merchandise is shown off at the end. Last year, Bungie revealed new Witch Queen merchandise such as T-Shirts and other apparel, including a collectors edition of the Witch Queen DLC and more. We will likely see the same thing happen for the Lightfall DLC.

That’s it for now. The 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase drops on August 23, and we’ll keep you updated on any other information that drops before then. For more Destiny 2-related content, check out our related articles below.

