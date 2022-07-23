New The Lord of the Rings Amazon Prime Trailer from SDCC

Source: Amazon

During San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In addition to the show’s previous updates, this latest debut showcases more information about the exciting prequel.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tells the story of Middle-Earth’s time of peace, set thousands of years before The Hobbit and LOTR. But, even if things appear normal on the surface, a mysterious darkness begins to plague the lands.

You can view the trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power here on YouTube:

If you are a longtime fan of the series, you may have noticed the beloved character, Galadriel, a powerful Elf in Middle-Earth. In the trailer, she begins to see the dangers of Sauron slowly creeping in and threatening the fate of the world.

As an audience, you’ll witness the forgery of the great rings and the rise of the most heinous villain of the franchise.

Since the main teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received mixed reviews, fans have wondered if the newest installment will live up to the hype. But, the only way to know for sure is by waiting until it releases on Sept. 2, 2022.

Thankfully, fans have many other LOTR exclusives to look forward to, including The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime.

