The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is Getting Absolutely Destroyed by Dislikes on Youtube

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not doing well on Youtube.

Ever since it was announced that Amazon brought the tv rights to The Lord of the Rings back in 2017, fans have been adamant that the series simply doesn’t need to be made. Now, after getting their first good look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, it seems the majority of fans are still really against the upcoming show.

As you can see in the screenshot below, over 134,000 people disliked the recent trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, compared to the 30,000 likes that the video received.

The craziest part is that this is just the amount of people that have the Youtube Dislike extension of Google Chrome downloaded – as the Dislike feature was taken away from Youtube back in 2021. That means that there are likely even more people that are upset with the trailer that don’t have the button anymore to express said annoyance.

The LordThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, 2022. Currently, there has been no indication regarding what part of Tolkien’s mythology this show will take place within, as the little we’ve seen could take place before, during, or after Frodo and the gang’s journey.

For now, we will just have to wait and see if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is actually as disappointing as fans seem to think it will be or if it somehow manages to live up to the high bar that’s been set by both the books and previous film trilogy.

