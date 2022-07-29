Marvel Snap’s Future Nexus Events to Be Disabled; More Info on Monetization Plans Coming Next Week

Last week, we saw the launch of the first Nexus Event in Marvel Snap, and it definitely caused quite a stir. The event was regarded as a massive disappointment by the player base, especially since it only included a gacha-style system where players could spend premium currency to open lootboxes for a chance to get a new card.

Developers Second Dinner and studio head Ben Brode have since responded to the backlash on their official Discord, stating that they’ll be reworking their monetization plans going forward:

Once the current Nexus Event comes to an end, that’ll be it. Future Nexus Events have been disabled in the game, and Brode has stated that while the team still isn’t quite sure what their plans for monetization and new card releases are going to look like going forward, they certainly won’t be anything like Nexus Events. He went on to state that he hopes to share more information about their plans early next week.

In addition to that, daily Credit purchases are back to their normal cap. During the Nexus Event, players could only spend their Gold on Nexus Event lootboxes after reaching the very limited cap on Credit purchases, but that cap has gone back to its original state.

Marvel Snap is now available on mobile devices in the US, Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand.

