Homer or Michael Scott? Test Your Simpsons and The Office Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Can you identify who said what in all of these Homer Simpson and Michael Scott quotes? Good luck and don’t forget… that’s what she said!

It’d be tough trying to find two more dunderheaded yet loveable characters in the entirety of popular culture than The Simpson’s Homer Simpson and The Office’s Michael Scott.

Yes, the donut-munching nuclear power plant operator and the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin are essentially two sides of the same coin. So, with that in mind, we thought that a quiz testing your quote knowledge on both of these iconic characters was in order.

All you have to do is identify who said what in Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz, which may be a little harder than you first thought. Was it the hare-brained cartoon dad, Homer Simpson? Or was it the hare-brained paper salesman, Michael Scott? You’re the boss.

So, without further ado, grab that crate of Duff beer, avoid those George Foreman grills and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz. Can you identify who said what in all of these Homer Simpson and Michael Scott quotes? Good luck and don’t forget… that’s what she said!

Homer or Michael Scott? Test Your Simpsons and The Office Knowledge in This Trivia Quiz "Operator! Give me the number for 911!" Homer Simpson Michael Scott "Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way." Homer Simpson Michael Scott "It takes two to lie; one to lie, and one to listen." Homer Simpson Michael Scott "I saved a life. My own. Am I a hero? I really can't say, but yes!" Michael Scott Homer Simpson "Facts are meaningless. You could use facts to prove anything that's even remotely true." Homer Simpson Michael Scott "I'm like the guy who single-handedly built the rocket & flew to the moon. What was his name? Apollo Creed?" Michael Scott Homer Simpson "Like booze ever killed anybody." Homer Simpson Michael Scott "And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." Michael Scott Homer Simpson "Being popular is the most important thing in the world!" Homer Simpson Michael Scott "Tell him to call me ASAP as possible." Homer Simpson Michael Scott Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Joey or Howard, Monica & Lily, Letterkenny, Alien, The Lord of the Rings, Scream, Marvel, The Thing, Terminator 2, The Shining and even one on iconic video game villains.

Image Sources: AMC, Fox and Disney (via Looper, Mashable, and The Australian)

Related Posts