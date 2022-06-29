Connect with us

Michael Scott and Homer quiz
Homer or Michael Scott? Test Your Simpsons and The Office Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Can you identify who said what in all of these Homer Simpson and Michael Scott quotes? Good luck and don’t forget… that’s what she said!
It’d be tough trying to find two more dunderheaded yet loveable characters in the entirety of popular culture than The Simpson’s Homer Simpson and The Office’s Michael Scott.

Yes, the donut-munching nuclear power plant operator and the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin are essentially two sides of the same coin. So, with that in mind, we thought that a quiz testing your quote knowledge on both of these iconic characters was in order.

All you have to do is identify who said what in Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz, which may be a little harder than you first thought. Was it the hare-brained cartoon dad, Homer Simpson? Or was it the hare-brained paper salesman, Michael Scott? You’re the boss.

So, without further ado, grab that crate of Duff beer, avoid those George Foreman grills and come join us for Twinfinite's latest trivia quiz. Can you identify who said what in all of these Homer Simpson and Michael Scott quotes? Good luck and don't forget… that's what she said!

Homer or Michael Scott? Test Your Simpsons and The Office Knowledge in This Trivia Quiz

"Operator! Give me the number for 911!"
"Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way."
"It takes two to lie; one to lie, and one to listen."
"I saved a life. My own. Am I a hero? I really can't say, but yes!"
"Facts are meaningless. You could use facts to prove anything that's even remotely true."
"I'm like the guy who single-handedly built the rocket & flew to the moon. What was his name? Apollo Creed?"
"Like booze ever killed anybody."
"And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do."
"Being popular is the most important thing in the world!"
"Tell him to call me ASAP as possible."

Image Sources: AMC, Fox and Disney (via Looper, Mashable, and The Australian)

