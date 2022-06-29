Homer or Michael Scott? Test Your Simpsons and The Office Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
Can you identify who said what in all of these Homer Simpson and Michael Scott quotes? Good luck and don’t forget… that’s what she said!
It’d be tough trying to find two more dunderheaded yet loveable characters in the entirety of popular culture than The Simpson’s Homer Simpson and The Office’s Michael Scott.
Yes, the donut-munching nuclear power plant operator and the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin are essentially two sides of the same coin. So, with that in mind, we thought that a quiz testing your quote knowledge on both of these iconic characters was in order.
All you have to do is identify who said what in Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz, which may be a little harder than you first thought. Was it the hare-brained cartoon dad, Homer Simpson? Or was it the hare-brained paper salesman, Michael Scott? You’re the boss.
So, without further ado, grab that crate of Duff beer, avoid those George Foreman grills and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest trivia quiz. Can you identify who said what in all of these Homer Simpson and Michael Scott quotes? Good luck and don’t forget… that’s what she said!
Homer or Michael Scott? Test Your Simpsons and The Office Knowledge in This Trivia Quiz
Image Sources: AMC, Fox and Disney (via Looper, Mashable, and The Australian)
