Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Gets New TV Commercial Showing Familiar & New Heroes in Action

Today Koei Tecmo released a new trailer of its upcoming Musou game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, showing familiar and new faces.

The trailer shows the familiar heroes we know and love from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, alongside heroes who… aren’t heroes anymore, and new heroes who we’ll play.

While it’s actually a TV commercial so it’s fairly brief (the 30-second format to be precise), it still shows both actions and cutscenes packed into a compact form factor.

You can check it out below.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on June 24. You can also watch the previous trailer and a gallery of screenshots.

You can also take a look at dedicated trailers showcasing familiar factions and their characters, including the heroes of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus, the video showing the characters of the Adrestian Empire, and the one starring the Leicester Alliance.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features massive battles across Fódlan starring fan-favorites like Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude, switching the turn-based strategy of the original Fire Emblem: Three Houses with Musou-style action combat and its well-known 1 versus 1,000 engagement.

Yet, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the story will expand. We’re just a week away, so the wait is almost over.