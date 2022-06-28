Which Disney Princess Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out!

Find out which Disney Princess you’re most like with the help of this quiz!

We all know and love them– the iconic Disney princesses. Whether you’ve been watching them since the older animation style or are fairly new to the “franchise,” chances are that you find the movie’s fun.

Each princess is unique in her own way, harboring positive qualities that motivate viewers to grow as people. If you were one of the Disney princesses, which one would you be? We’ve made a fun Disney princess quiz that will let you know.

All you need to do is answer each of the questions about your personality and our quiz will do the magic calculations to match you up with one of the iconic Disney princesses.

Take it now to see which one you are!

(All images belong to Disney)

Which Disney Princess Are You? How easy is it to make friends? Quite easy Difficult If they're animals, very Easy if they make as much effort as I do I prefer my books over people It's hard to find people with similar goals I'm a people person, especially if they're under three foot. I'm not very trusting What is your best quality? Kindness Being forgiving Ability to lead Trusting of everyone Spontaneity Ambition Intelligence What is your worst quality? Acting before thinking Letting others take advantage of my trusting nature Not being able to see past my goals sometimes How I never stand up for myself Shyness Not trusting others Letting others control my decisions Spending too much time in my head and none with real people What is your ideal date? A trip to the movies A candlelit dinner Dinner at some nice restaurant A museum date A spontaneous picnic A trip to the zoo It starts with a kiss and ends with an apple-based desert... that isn't poisonous A walk in the park What do you like to do with your free time? Work overtime Go hiking Scrapbooking Singing Read books or play video games Care for animals Go shopping Travel Which quote speaks to you? “The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.” “I would rather be a little nobody, then to be a evil somebody.” “A man’s worth is no greater than the worth of his ambitions.” “No matter how many plans you make or how much in control you are, life is always winging it.” “A room without books is like a body without a soul.” “I may have trust issues, but some people seem to have an issue with the responsibility of being trusted.” “I’m sure I’ll get along somehow. Everything’s going to be alright.” “A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.” What is your favorite color? Turquoise Blue White Yellow Purple Pink What is your dream job? To own a restaurant Artist Something that lets me travel the world Charity work so you can help those most in need Writing Make-up artist Government official Therapist What is your pet peeve? People who underestimate my strength Social events People who feel that they need to plan everything in advance Arrogance Rudeness People who are vain Liars Laziness Which Disney movie is your fave? The Hunchback of Notre Dame The Aristocats Ratatouille The Jungle Book Hercules Finding Nemo Peter Pan Inside Out Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you liked this quiz, we have a bunch more for you.

Did you get who you expected in the Disney princess quiz? Every princess is magical in her own way!

