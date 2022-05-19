Top 10 Best Video Games Like DnD (Dungeons & Dragons)

Welcome, Adventurers! In the mood for a Dungeons and Dragons-like video game experience? Well, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the finest DnD-esque video games you can play right now.

From vintage classics to modern-day hits, we’ve hand-picked the perfect selection for all ye role-playin’ needs. So, without further ado, grab your 8-sided die and longsword+1 as we take a trip to the seedy underbelly of might, magic, and swashbuckling adventure. Let’s get into it!

Darkest Dungeon

Image Source: Red Hook Studios

Blending familiar DnD-style dungeon-crawling mechanics with strategic turn-based combat, nightmarish Lovecraftian monsters, and the gruff mutterings of a demented Dungeon Master with a possible respiratory tract infection, Darkest Dungeon is a deep and rewarding adventure, all wrapped up in a blood-drenched rogue-like bow.

While it may take pleasure in continuously kicking you in the nads, while party-wiping all your favorite characters, be safe in the knowledge that you will love every second in a weird, masochistic way.

In short: if you haven’t played Red Hook Studios’ gothic RPG, then you need to go and fix that… pronto.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Image Source: 2K Games

While Gearbox Software’s beloved looter-shooter series is famous for its guns, bad jokes, and, well… a bazillion more guns, the latest title in the series is a bit of a departure from the norm. This is mainly thanks to a shift in tone from its traditional shoot-’em-up feel to what is ostensibly a Dungeon Master’s dream come true.

That’s right, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is essentially a big ol’ Dungeons and Dragons quest replete with fire-breathing lizards, super powerful amulets, meteor-summoning spells, magical rings and even its very own DM: the titular Tiny Tina.

Sure, it may not be a conventional DnD experience per se, but its reverence for its DnD source material wins it a place on this list.

Dungeons and Dragons Online

Image Source: Turbine

A list of DnD video games would feel wrong without an actual, bonafide Dungeons and Dragons title in there, so here you go.

Like the best DnD-style games, 2006’s Dungeons and Dragons Online allows players to build their character how they see fit. Wanna be a stealthy shadow mage who likes to slink around in the darkness? Check. Want to be a lithe elf who can also stand in as a handy damage-absorbing tank? You got it. Fancy a barbarian with a penchant for magic? Go for it. Yes, the free-to-play kingdom of Cormyr is indeed your oyster.

Go ahead and party up with your pals, role-play to your heart’s desire and get exploring. A true blast from the past!

Baldur’s Gate

Image Source: Beamdog

If you’re on the hunt for a more classic-feeling DnD experience, you can’t go wrong with the acclaimed Baldur’s Gate series.

Originally released back in 1998, Baldur’s Gate helped to revitalize the CRPG genre with its refreshing blend of pausable and real-time gameplay. Not only did this mechanic go on to proliferate amongst many of the genre’s best titles (more on this later!), but it also received lots of updates and even a modern sequel thanks to its staunch fanbase.

If you were to count all the entries in the series, along with the expansions, there are an astounding eleven in total, which is pretty impressive, no?

Pillars of Eternity

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Speaking of games that were inspired by Baldur’s Gate, Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity wants to say hi.

Combining a classic isometric perspective with rich storytelling, a massive sprawling world, and enough creepy beasties to shake a stick at, Pillars of Eternity is simultaneously a modernized and back-to-basics riff on the emblematic DnD formula.

From a narrative perspective, Pillars of Eternity centers on a fantasy world where newborn babies are cursed as “hollowborn,” which is essentially born without a soul. As a Watcher, who is basically someone with the supernatural ability to interact with people’s souls, you must embark on an epic quest to solve this mysterious blight.

Armello

Image Source: League of Geeks

League of Geeks’ charming fantasy fairy tale combines the tactical gameplay of tabletop board games with card drawing, dice-rolling, and RPG mechanics to create a mesmerizing experience that rewards patience and chin-stroking strategy.

You step into the shoes of one of a handful of anthropomorphic heroes, each with their own unique abilities, and must wage war against a mysterious evil that has gripped the kingdom, known in-game as the Rot.

While you can play Armello solo, it’s a lot more fun when you bring some friends along for the ride. Plus, if you’re playing on PS4, you get to roll the dice with the swipe of the DualShock 4’s touchpad, which is a surprisingly neat touch.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Image Source: Deep Silver

Of all the titles on this list, except perhaps Divinity: Original Sin and Darkest Dungeon, Pathfinder: Kingmaker is arguably one of the most hardcore.

Similar to the aforementioned Baldur’s Gate, the moment-to-moment gameplay takes place from an isometric viewpoint. You’ll spend your time outfitting and leveling up your party before diving into dungeons brimming with treasure, monsters, and spiky traps that want to see you pushing up the virtual daisies. Indeed, there’s very little hand-holding here so make sure to bring enough supplies for your journey.

Outside of the traditional dungeon-crawling experience, you’ll also get to build and manage your very own kingdom, which is both fun and challenging in equal measure.

Dragon Age: Origins

Image Source: BioWare

Another quasi-spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate, Bioware’s 2009 RPG whisked players away to the fantasy kingdom of Ferelden where the evil Darkspawn are busy invading the lands.

Blending real-time exploration and combat with pausable gameplay to help you strategize your next move, Dragon Age: Origins brims with compelling storylines, intriguing characters, and hideous monsters to slay.

Personally, while I found Dragon Age: Inquisition to be a decent entry in the series; overall, I found that the sequels didn’t quite match the original title. In other words: when are we getting a Dragon Age: Origins remaster/remake, BioWare? *wink, wink, nudge, nudge*

Divinity: Original Sin

Image Source: Larian Studios

Continuing the trend of Baldur’s Gate-inspired RPGs (last one, promise!), Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin is possibly one of the most beautiful purely from a visual standpoint.

Assemble a party of four and embark on a quest to eliminate a dangerous magical power known as the Source. With its rock, paper, scissors conversational system combined with some really terrific writing, the Belgian studio’s 2014 hit is an epic adventure that’s been lovingly crafted specifically for us fantasy nuts.

Oh, and did I mention that Divinity: Original Sin even boasts 2-player split-screen co-op? What are you waiting for?

Wildermyth

Image Source: Worldwalker Games

Worldwalker Games’ procedurally-generated and narrative-driven indie RPG is a charming cocktail of XCOM-like turn-based combat and Dungeons and Dragons-esque tabletop role-playing.

On paper, Wildermyth’s mechanics sound pretty routine, but it’s in its procedurally-generated storytelling systems where the game truly shines. Not only will you get to see your ragtag band of heroes grow older as the campaign unfolds, but they’ll also develop friendships amongst one another — and sometimes even become rivals.

Don’t be fooled by the cutesy, hand-painted art style, though, as this fantasy adventure boasts a deep and tactical experience for even the most battle-hardened veterans of the genre.

Featured Image Source: Red Hook Studios

