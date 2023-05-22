You Can Get Across the Vast Oceans of Tears of the Kingdom With This Chilling Weapon

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Tears of the Kingdom’s stamina meter is one of the most troubling aspects of the game, considering its exploration limitations. Aside from the enormous mountain landscapes, you’ll often face challenges with the ample landscape of Hyrule’s seas and lakes that can ultimately cause Link to drown once his bar is empty.

Fortunately, the TikToker actowise has devised a fusing idea for these instances, combining the abilities of a weapon and the Ice Fruit. Genshin Impact fans may recognize this technique from Kaeya’s ice bridge, as the user unleashes a freezing attack that produces a frosty block.

From there, you can build an ice pathway to get across the waters of Hyrule without reducing Link’s stamina bar. It also saves players the time to construct a boat, which can lose energy over time through battery consumption.

If you played Breath of the Wild, you’d notice that this handy trick relatively mimics the Cryonis ability, ice pillars used as stepping stones. Therefore, you can utilize the same method in a different form with the game’s sequel and get to areas you may not have explored before.

How to Get Across Water Without a Boat in TOTK

Now that you know about the valuable trick, you can test it in Tears of the Kingdom with any weapon you choose. First, you can select to throw an Ice Fruit by holding ‘R’ and scrolling through your items until you spot the material. Players will then see a temporary ice block form in the water, and they can initiate the fuse to attach to one of their equipment.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With the tool on hand, you can perform an attack to create a pathway, but keep in mind that it can melt away over time (including the one on your weapon.) Players can still attach another Ice Fruit to their equipment whenever the block liquefies, so it’s best to have an abundance of this item if you are trying to make it across a lengthy water-filled area.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There will undoubtedly be other handy tricks to help you along your Tears of the Kingdom journey, including a unique way to repair your weapons. So, be sure to stay tuned for more helpful tips on Twinfinite to make your experience a lot simpler.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts