Where Is Hudson in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, you will encounter numerous familiar faces in this title. Among them is the hardworking Hudson, who has become quite well-known due to his construction company. If you want to know where you can find Hudson in TOTK, this guide can tell you his exact position.

Zelda: TOTK Hudson Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can find Hudson in Tarrey Town, which is located southwest of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in the Akkala region. He will be speaking to his wife, Rhondson, near his house at these coordinates: 3940, 1591, 0129. The two people will be fussing over the preparation for their daughter’s journey to Gerudo Town, and you can accept Mattison’s Independence quest by speaking to Hudson.

After you accompany the young Gerudo girl and complete the side mission, you will receive 200 Rupees from the two parents. Then, you can see Hudson speaking with Kilton in the north part of Tarrey Town (3960, 1638, 0127).

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The monster lover has hired Hudson to create various statues, and you can help them by providing photos during the Monstrous Collection chain quest. Once you complete the whole mission, Hudson will continue to stand before Kilton, and you can still offer other unrelated enemies pictures that you want to turn into sculptures.

In fact, you can even ask Hudson to make statues of Ganon that you can showcase in Tarrey Town. Of course, in order to do this, you must face the final boss, take a picture during the battle, and reload the game after beating it.

That’s the end of our guide on where to find Hudson in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more TOTK content, check out the links below this article to read the latest articles on Twinfinite.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts