Moshapin Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

In Zelda: TOTK, the Moshapin Shrine is a trial by fire, quite literally. It’s found in one of the many caves dug out of Death Mountain. Given all the fire and lava, the name is pretty fitting, too. While you won’t be heading into the belly of the beast, it’s still a dangerous trip, but our Moshapin Shrine guide will keep you cool.

Moshapin Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest way to reach the Moshapin Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is either by the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower or the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. It doesn’t matter which one given that the cave you’ll be entering is sandwiched between the two.

You’re looking for the Lake Intenoch Cave, which is right next to the Gero Pond, as well as on the same plane. When you’re paragliding, just aim for the Gero Pond. Its exact coordinates are 2488, 1785, 0158.

Prepare for the journey. It’s so hot inside Lake Intenoch cave, that you’ll literally burst into flames without proper gear. Either suit up with the Flamebreaker Armor or craft a fire-resistance elixir. Break open the rock wall. As you enter the cave, you’ll come to a large room with two separate rock walls. You want to break the rock wall that’s closer to the path leading out of the cave. Interact with the crystal. This initiates the quest and provides a light that guides the way to the Moshapin Shrine. Yes, you will be crossing a lake of fire. Craft a functioning boat. Splash some water onto the lava using the Zonai Hydrant to create a floating stone slab. Attach the nearby Zonai Fan to the back, then attach the crystal and away you go!

As you reach the other side, drop the crystal into place and the Moshapin Shrine will appear. You can simply walk inside for the Light of Blessing, along with a Mighty Zonaite Shield from the chest. Since you’re in the area, you might as well complete the Kisinona Shrine right after!

