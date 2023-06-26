Miryotanog Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The road to the Miryotanog in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a long one. It’s not necessarily difficult to reach, but setting out unprepared could result in Link getting lost or even dying. Instead of risking a Game Over screen, our Miryotanog Shrine guide will keep you on the right track!

Miryotanog Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Miryotanog Shrine in TOTK is found pretty deep into the Gerudo Desert. Just being there has its own problems, even if you aren’t necessarily looking for more shrines. There’s a wicked sandstorm that disables your map. Luckily, there is a way:

Unlock the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. This is assuming you don’t have access to the Lightning Temple; if so, disregard this step. If not, you’ll have to gain access to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. Its exact coordinates are: -3959, -1313, 0422. Cook some buff food. To reach the Miryotanog Shrine, you’ll be gliding a lot. Whip up some stamina food, in addition to fire and cold-resistance just in case you have to walk the rest of the way. The desert gets rather cold at night! Paraglide to Miryotanog Shrine. Pop your paraglider after launching from the tower and fly southwest. Munch stamina food along the way and use the Avatar of Tulin for the occasional boost, but the latter is not required. Defeat the Guardians of the Shrine of Light. The Miryotanog Shrine is another Proving Grounds, so no weapons, items, and armor. You can only use what’s available in the shrine. Luckily, there are a few weapons at the entrance. Traps are scattered all over the area, which you can use to your advantage!

Once the last construct is defeated, the Miryotanog Shrine is solved and the Light of Blessing is yours to keep. There’s a chest by the shrine of light containing a Captain II Blade, which is a pretty strong two-hander. With that said and done, be sure to check out our other shrine guides down below or read up on our Tears of the Kingdom review!

