Mayahisik Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

In Zelda: TOTK, the Mayahisik Shrine is one of the few shrines you’ll be led to naturally during a side quest chain involving Robbie. By the end, your Purah Pad is upgraded with the Shrine Sensor. However, with our Mayahisik Shrine guide, you can still find and solve the shrine without ever starting the side quests.

Mayahisik Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Mayahisik Shrine in TOTK, you’ll be scouting the area around Hateno Village. There’s a path that leads straight up to a small plateau, where the Hateno Village Research Lab is built.

The easiest way to do this is by paragliding from Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. Your goal is to land by Lake Sumac and the Retsam Forest, both of which are located at the base of the plateau.

Enter Retsam Forest Cave. Just along the lake’s shores is Retsam Forest. Keep heading south from Lake Sumac, through Retsam Forest, to the Retsam Forest Cave. Its exact coordinates are 3747, -2016, 0188. Bonk the Bubbulfrog. As you come in, you’ll see a path straight ahead. Follow along until you come to a deadend. Look up and you’ll see a Bubbulfrog. Activate the Mayahisik Shrine. As you make your way back, take the path on the left to reach the Mayahisik Shrine. It doesn’t have a puzzle to solve, so collect the Light of Blessing and be about your way. You’re also welcome to loot the Magic Scepter from the chest, too.

See, the Mayahisik Shrine isn’t all that difficult to solve. With that said, you should definitely get in touch with Robbie in Tears of the Kingdom. He’s a source of valuable upgrades to the Purah Pad, from the aforementioned Shrine Sensor to taking photos with its camera.

