Iun-orok Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Have you done any spelunking in Zelda: TOTK yet? You should. It’s the only way you’ll uncover the Iun-orok Shrine. On top of that, you’ll be heading deep into the Tanagar Canyon. To collect yet another Light of Blessing, here’s how to solve the Iun-orok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Iun-orok Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned before, the Iun-orok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is located in the Tanagar Canyon; within a cave, to be more precise. Having the fast travel point for Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower will make this trip a lot easier.

The shrine is nestled inside the Tanagar Canyon West Cave. Bring a lot of mining hammers, arrows, and Bomb Flowers. There are several rock walls you’ll be mining through.

Whack the Bubbulfrog in the Tanagar Canyon West Cave. When you step inside the cave, jump down into the ruins. The cave breaks off into two directions, but they all lead to the Iun-orok Shrine. Take the path to the left to reach a black cave wall. Behind it is a Bubbulfrog. Continue through the next rock wall to reach the shrine. Roll the metal orb down the center. Combine two orbs together, side by side, so that the middle rests on the ramp. Loot the hidden chest. Combine all three orbs together, then lift them up to the ledge with the chest and back down. Jump onto the orbs and ride them up to the chest with Recall. Combine the three orbs together and let them go. You want the largest orb on the left side, but the whole structure should be positioned at an angle (like in the image). This gives it enough room to swing around the ramp and hit the target on the way down.

There you have it: how to solve the Iun-orok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That last part might be a tad frustrating, but keep in mind it’s all about positioning. In other news, if you travel back to the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, you have a clear path to getting a piece of the Glide armor set. You’ll also find more shrine guides using the links below!

