Is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and PC? Answered

Following the monumental success of 2017’s Breath of the Wild, excitement around Nintendo’s eagerly anticipated follow-up is reaching a fever pitch. Indeed, while the next epic adventure in the fantasy world of Hyrule is poised to steal fans’ hearts, many folks out there may be wondering if The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and PC. If so, you’re in the right place as we’re going to answer that very question down below. Here’s everything you need to know.

Will Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Come to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and PC?

To cut a long story short: No, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only scheduled to be launching on the Nintendo Switch and there are currently no plans to launch the game on any other console or hardware.

The reason behind this is due to the fact that the Zelda property is exclusive to Nintendo, meaning the Japanese company owns the rights to franchise. Since the release of The Legend of Zelda on the Family Computer Disk System in Japan back in 1986, the core franchise has largely been exclusive to the Big N.

Still, if you really want to get into the weeds, there have been a handful of spin-off Zelda games that have launched on other non-Nintendo platforms.

For instance, 1993’s Link: The Faces of Evil released on the Phillips-CDi and the original The Legend of Zelda released on the Nelsonic Game Watch in 1989. However, these are exceptions to the rule, as the Zelda IP is undoubtedly synonymous with the legendary Japanese publisher and developer.

So, in short, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all set to be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. As a result, if you’re desperate to play the game, we’d suggest purchasing a Switch to get your Zelda fix.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clear up any confusion about the possibility of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launching on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and PC. For more, here are what some excited fans are doing before the game launches. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a gander at our further coverage below.

