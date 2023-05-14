Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While exploring the vast Great Sky Islands, you’ll run into various obstacles that can stand in your way, from cold biomes to Construct enemies. In particular, players may have difficulty traveling through certain areas, especially to main objectives. So, if you are currently stuck at the Gutanbac shrine, we’ll show you how to reach the Temple of Time in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Go After Completing Gutanbac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

If you thought the trip to the Gutanbac shrine was already hard enough, you’d have an even more challenging time reaching the Temple of Time, given its long distance and high-elevated terrain. One way to help with this expedition is through warm clothes, where you can find the Archaic Warm Greaves nearby. You can also utilize hot food, like the Spicy Peppers, to prolong Link’s survivability.

To reach the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide, starting from the Gutanbac shrine.

Turn right at the Gutanbac shrine. Approach the tree stump to Ascend. You can pick up the warm clothes inside the chest at this point. Jump down to Rauru. Use the Ultrahand to grab the Wing device and place it on the track. Those who want to boost the speed of their Wing can attach Fans to it. Jump on top of the Wing. Players must quickly get on the flying mechanism before it leaves the platform. Guide the Wing toward the direction of the Temple of Time waypoint. You can steer the flying device by placing the Link on the left or right side.

Before you enter the Temple of Time, you can explore the surrounding area to stock up on food or fuse some weapons. Then, players can interact with the Closed Door to progress further in the main campaign.

That does it for our guide on how to reach the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the Nachoyah shrine.

