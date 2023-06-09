The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of different Materials that Link can discover, store, and collect during his adventure, allowing him to later use them as ingredients in dishes and elixirs. However, with such a huge number of different recipes in the game, discovering and remembering how to make them all can be quite tricky. If you’re wondering how to make Veggie Rice Balls, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Veggie Rice Balls in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Veggie Rice Balls Ingredients in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Veggie Rice Balls is quite a simple and easy recipe, requiring only two ingredients. To make Veggie Rice Balls, you’ll need to have 1x Hylian Rice and 1x of any herb, flower, or vegetable Material in your inventory.

Hylian Rice can be obtained by cutting down long grass with a melee weapon and can be discovered by doing so throughout a large portion of the Hyrule map. Alternatively, you can also choose to purchase Hylian Rice for 12 Rupees a piece at the General Goods Stores at Lookout Landing, Haterno Village, and Zora’s Domain. If you need some extra help, then feel free to check out our guide on the best locations to farm Hylian Rice.

There’s a variety of different Materials you can use for the second component of the dish, with some of them adding extra bonus conditions and effects to the dish, such as Stamina boosts, Cold Resistance, or Stealth boosts. If you’re stuck trying to decide on a second component, a few examples that work are Hyrule Herb, Stambulb, Sundelion, and Silent Princess.

How to Make Veggie Rice Balls Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To make the Veggie Rice Balls recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need access to a functioning Cooking Pot, as well as the following Materials:

1x Hylian Rice

1x Any vegetable, herb, or flower

If you’re out and about in the land of Hyrule, you may be able to find a Cooking Pot in several camp areas or shelter destinations. Alternatively, you can also create one for yourself by igniting a bundle of Wood to create a campfire and then placing a Zonai Pot on top. If you’re struggling to find a suitable cooking area, then Lookout Landing’s underground bunker has a Cooking Pot that you can use as you’d like.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’re all set up at your Cooking Pot, press the + button on your Joy-con or controller to open Link’s inventory, and then scroll across to the Materials tab. Now select and hold your ingredients (in my case I’ve gone for 1x Hyrule Herb and 1x Hylian Rice), and back out of the menu.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Walk in front of the Cooking Pot and press A once the ‘cook’ promo appears to drop your ingredients inside and create the dish. Now all you’ll need to do is sit back and wait a few seconds while the dish cooks and you’ll have a tasty meal for Link in no time!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After waiting a few seconds, the dish will be complete, and you will receive 1x Veggie Rice Balls to add to your inventory. You can also feel free to experiment with creating variants of this dish by replacing the second component of the dish. For example, replacing the plain Hyrule Herb with a Sundelion will result in the creation of a Sunny Veggie Rice Balls dish.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Veggie Rice Balls in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

