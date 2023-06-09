How to Make Vegetable Omelet in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Link is a multi-talented person who is not only a master at fighting but can also cook like a chef. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features numerous delicious recipes players can create to restore Link’s health and stamina. Among them is the tasty and healthy Vegetable Omelet that you can make by combining several common ingredients.

Zelda: TOTK Vegetable Omelet Recipe

You can make a Vegetable Omelet by combining four ingredients:

Bird Egg

Goat Butter

Rock Salt

Vegetable

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To get Bird Eggs, you must find bird nests on various large trees you encounter on your journey. You may be able to get some by going to the massive tree near the Dueling Peaks Stable in the West Necluda. If you have some Rupees to spare, you can also visit the General Goods Store in Kakariko Village and purchase one for 12 Rupees.

For Goat Butters, you have to buy some from the shops in Hateno Village or Rito Village. Like Bird Eggs, it will also cost you 12 Rupees per item. Luckily, you don’t have to spend any money to get Rock Salts. You can get this ingredient for free by smashing rocks in numerous caves across Hyrule.

As for the last item on the list, you can add any ingredient you want as long as it’s considered a vegetable. For me, I added one Hyrule Herb to create a regular Vegetable Omelet, but you can substitute or add another vegetable to give a buff to the meal.

For example, you can use one Swift Carrot in your recipe to create Hasty Vegetable Omelet. Although the dish will restore less health, it will give you a speed buff that will last several minutes. You can tinker and adjust the ingredients to your heart’s content, but be sure not to add monster parts, or you’ll ruin the meal.

That’s everything you need to know about making a Vegetable Omelet in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more TOTK content, you can check out the links below this article to read the latest coverage on Twinfinite.

