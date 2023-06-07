How To Make Hylian Tomato Pizza in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although you can make numerous delicious dishes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, some players were disappointed because the game did not allow them to make a pizza. It seems that Nintendo listened to fans’ complaints and finally added the iconic and popular dish in Tears of the Kingdom. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how to make Hylian Tomato Pizza in TOTK.

Zelda: TOTK Hylian Tomato Pizza Recipe

You can make Hylian Tomato Pizza by combining three ingredients:

Hylian Tomato

Tabantha Wheat

Hateno Cheese

You can get Hylian Tomatoes by gathering them from wild plants, but you can also buy several from the general shop in Hateno Village. For Tabantha Wheats, you can acquire them for free by cutting down the grass in Tabantha Frontier in Western Hyrule. If you have some spare Rupees, you can also purchase them from a shop in Gerudo Town for 12 Rupees a piece.

Hateno Cheese is the hardest ingredient to find on this list since you must complete the Letter To Koyin side quest in Hateno Village. A young woman named Koyin will be standing near the lake in Hateno Pasture while looking for a bottled message from her grandfather.

After you bring her the item, Koyin will be able to recreate the legendary Hateno Cheese. Once you complete this side quest, the general shops in Hateno Village and Lookout Landing will begin selling this ingredient for a price of 20 Rupees.

That’s everything you need to know about making Hylian Tomato Pizza in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to create this delicious dish, consider checking out other TOTK guides on Twinfinite via the links below.

