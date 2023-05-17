How to Complete A New Signature Food in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The mayor of Hateno village will enlist Link’s help with creating an old recipe from his grandfather. However, the ingredients of this dish are currently unknown, so you’ll need to unravel the cooking mystery based on the hints that Reede provides. In this guide, we’ll help you get closer to achieving this Side Adventure by showing you how to complete A New Signature Food in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom A New Signature Food Quest Guide

Once you come across Cece and Reede at the Armor Shop, you can go to the mayor’s home at the top of the hill. You can find a large house at the coordinates ‘3426, -2098, 0130.’

Reede will tell you about the dish in question, indicating that it includes a “creamy, melty mouthfeel.” Although he doesn’t clearly state what the ingredient is, he is actually looking for cheese, which requires you to start another side quest with Koyin.

A Letter to Koyin

Those who have participated in the Team Cece or Team Reede mission may have already talked to Koyin at Lake Sumac near the Hateno Pasture.

Players can speak to her to start A Letter to Koyin Side Adventure and find a way to reach the message bottle in the middle of the lake. You can use the nearby resources on the side of the Hateno Pasture to build a platform using Ultrahand. Next, players must position the creation next to the bottle and grab it for Koyin.

You can drop the item next to Koyin, and she will begin making the secret ingredient. After this, players can go inside the Hateno Pasture and talk to her again to acquire the Hateno Cheese, resulting in the opening of the Cheese Shop. You can trade her Fresh Milk to gather more of it or sell anything you don’t want.

With the ingredient on hand, players must return to Reede and select the ‘Have some cheese’ dialogue point. You’ll be rewarded a Silver Rupee (100 Rupees) for your efforts and gain a new shop item at the General Store and traveling merchant locations.

That covers everything you need to know about A New Signature Food quest in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to start Who Goes There? mission.

