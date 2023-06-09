Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There is an extensive list of different Materials to discover and collect during Link’s adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These Materials consist of various ingredients and Monster Parts than can be obtained from various locations throughout Hyrule, and then used to discover recipes, then craft dishes and potions. If you’re wondering how to make Cream of Vegetable Soup, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Cream of Vegetable Soup in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Cream of Vegetable Soup Ingredients in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cream of Vegetable Soup is a dish involving four different ingredients. Here’s a complete breakdown of the ingredients that you will need to create this recipe:

1x Fresh Milk

1x Rock Salt

1x Any flower or herb

1x Any vegetable

Fresh Milk can be most easily obtained from the Haterno Village General Store, where it is sold for 12 Rupees a piece. Alternatively, you can also receive some Fresh Milk for free by trading 3x Acorns to Dantz at Haterno Pasture. If you’re in need of more guidance to get your hands on this ingredient, then feel free to check out our complete guide for how to get Fresh Milk.

Rock Salt can be obtained by breaking Ore Deposits that you encounter around the caves and mining areas of Hyrule. Alternatively, you can purchase Rock Salt from the General Goods Store in Goron City, where it is sold for 12 Rupees a piece.

For the third component of the dish, you will need 1x any flower or herb Material. There’s a variety of different ingredients that work for this, with some of them even causing special bonus conditions or effects, such as Cold Resistance, Stamina boosts, movement speed increases, and temporary bonus attack power. If you’re stuck deciding on this third component, a few examples that you can use are Hyrule Herb, Sundelion, or Electric Saffina.

For the fourth component of the dish, you will need 1x any vegetable Material. Much like the third component, there is a variety of different options that you can use for this recipe, and certain selections may also provide a bonus status condition or effect. A few suitable example include Hylian Tomato, Endura Carrots, or Fortified Pumpkin. The best way to obtain these is to grow them on your farm.

How to Make Cream of Vegetable Soup in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To make Cream of Vegetable Soup in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to have a functioning Cooking Pot, and the required Materials needed to craft the dish within Link’s inventory.

If you’re out and about in the land of Hyrule and you need to make a temporary Cooking Pot, you can do so by creating a campfire by igniting a bundle of wood with a Flint, or any Fire Weapon. Once your campfire is ready, place a Zonai Pot on top of it to create a Cooking Pot. Alternatively, you may be able to find a Cooking Pot ready to go or one that just simply needs to be ignited in enemy camps or appropriate shelter areas.

As a last resort, Lookout Landing’s underground bunker also has a Cooking Pot that Link is free to use as he wishes, so fast travelling to this location can help save you some search time.

Once you’ve found a suitable Cooking Pot, head into your inventory by pressing the + button on your controller or Joy-con, and scroll across to the Materials tab. Now select and hold the ingredients needed to create the dish. In my case, I’ve selected 1x Hylian Tomato, 1x Hyrule Herb, 1x Rock Salt, and 1x Fresh Milk.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got your Materials all selected, back out of the menu and stand over the Cooking Pot. Once the ‘cook’ prompt appears, press A to drop your ingredients inside the Cooking Pot and start cooking the dish.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ater waiting just a few quick seconds, your dish will finish cooking and you will receive 1x Cream of Vegetable Soup to add to Link’s inventory. You can also experiment with creating variants of the dish such as Hearty Cream of Vegetable Soup, Energizing Cream of Vegetable Soup, or Chilly Cream of Vegetable Soup by replacing the flower/herb and vegetable components of the dish with Materials that grant special bonus effects and status conditions.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Cream of Vegetable Soup in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

