How to Get Fresh Milk in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a huge assortment of various Materials for Link to find, buy, and sell. These Materials come in quite handy for earning Rupees, as well as cooking up dishes to increase Link’s health or provide special bonus conditions. However, with so many different Materials scattered throughout the land of Hyrule, it can often be difficult to locate a specific choice. If you’re wondering where you can get your hands on Fresh Milk, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about where to get Fresh Milk in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Fresh Milk in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Fresh Milk is obtainable from two locations in the game. The first of these locations is the Hateno Village General Goods Store, where you can purchase for 12 Rupees per bottle. It makes sense that Hateno Village would be the designated location to stock Fresh Milk upon the other ingredients of their General Goods Store, as the description of the Fresh Milk item states it comes from Hateno-bred cows and white goats from all across Hyrule.

The second location where you can find Fresh Milk in Tears of the Kingdom is at Hateno Pasture by speaking to Dantz, who will be working with hay in the stable. Dantz will offer to trade you 1x Fresh Milk in exchange for 3x Acorns and will always be looking for more acorns, meaning you can trade with him repeatedly until you get as much Fresh Milk as you need. This technique may be a little more time-consuming but is much more reliable for those who don’t have a lot of spare Rupees to spend.

What to Do With Fresh Milk in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Fresh Milk has a few uses that make it a handy Material to keep around. The first of these uses is for restoring health by consuming/eating the Material, which will grant Link 0.5 hearts of health back.

The second use for Fresh Milk is for cooking numerous recipes and using it to round out dishes such as Creamy Stews and Soups, adding extra hearts to the amount of health the complete dish restores on consumption.

Lastly, you will also need Fresh Milk to complete various Side Quests around Hyrule, so knowing areas where you can stop by and easily pick some up is quite useful. One quest in particular, known as the ‘Gloom-Borne Illness” side quest, will require you to obtain Fresh Milk, Hylian Rice, and Wild Greens for a character known as Lasli so she can make porridge for her sick grandmother.

That's everything you need to know about where to get Fresh Milk in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

