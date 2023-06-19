How to make Axes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Axes are extremely useful weapons to keep in Link’s inventory, as they can be used for both combat and building purposes. Unfortunaely, weapon degradation continues to be a frustration for many, meaning your Axes won’t last forever. Don’t worry, though, it turns out you can craft your own Axes for a handy replacement, so we’ve covered all the information on how to do so below.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Make Axes, Explained

To make an Axe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to find a stick or branch and a small to medium-sized Stone. You can use any kind of wooden stick for the base of your Axe, even Tree Branches in a pinch. However, Tree Branches have fairly low durability, meaning your Axe probably won’t last very long.

If you’re planning to use it to get a simple task out of the way, then a Tree Branch will work just fine, but if you’re needing to take on a much heavier workload, then you’d be better off finding a slightly more durable variant, such as a Wooden Stick, Sturdy Wooden Stick, or Gnarled Wooden Stick. All three of these can be commonly found wielded by Bokoblins, so all you’ll need to do is beat up a few bad guys to get your hands on their loot. Alternatively, you can sneak right into their camp, and take what you want without any consequences if you equip the Bokoblin Mask in Link’s outfit options.

Hyrule is a large area with many different forests and grasslands, so it shouldn’t be hard to source the needed Materials for yourself – I managed to find the basics of a Tree Branch and Stone in a short few seconds by taking a jog outside the fences of Lookout Landing.

Once you’ve located the branch and Stone that you’re planning to use to craft an Axe, you’ll need to head into Link’s inventory by pressing the + button on your Joy-con or controller. Now, scroll over to the Melee Weapons tab, and equip the Stick or Tree Branch. Press B to exit out of this menu, and Link will now be holding your selection as his primary weapon.

Make sure the Stone is dropped on the ground in front of you, and open Link’s Ability Wheel by pressing L. Now, select the Fuse Ability from the wheel, aim at the Stone, and press A to activate Link’s Fuse. This will bring up the option to Fuse the stone to either Link’s Shield, or Primary Weapon, so go ahead and press Y, and the Rock will Fuse to the Tree Branch/Wooden Stick that you are holding, forming a Stone Axe.

Now you have a makeshift Axe that you can use it to cut down any trees you may need to harvest Wood for campfires, or logs you can use in your Ultrahand Builds. Alternatively, you can even use your Axe in combat if needed, but there’s plenty of much better weapon choices around thanks to upgrades and Fusing Materials, so it’s not recommended unless absolutely neccesary.

To chop down trees for logs, wood, and occasional Materials and Ingredients, walk up to a tree and strike it with a melee attack while you have your Axe equipped as Link’s Primary Weapon. When done in repetition, the tree will eventually fall and grant you everything you need. You can also hold the melee attack button to perform a charged attack and chop down the tree much faster.

Now that you know how to make Axes and chop down trees, why not check out some of the best Ultrahand creations you can make with logs? We have plenty of helpful tutorials to help turn you into a pro with Ultrahand, such as how to build boats and rafts for travel across water, or if you’re looking for a more sinister build, there’s also no shortage of Korok torture devices being imagined and created by players from around the globe.

Lastly, if you’re interested in more general inspiration to begin your Ultrahand endeavors, you can also check out our list for the best Ultrahand creations and vehicles. Who knows, you might just come up with the next popular TOTK build idea!

