How to Get & Use Crystallized Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces numerous new materials that are not present in Breath of the Wild. Among them are Crystallized Charges, which you will first encounter during your adventure on the Great Sky Island. If you want to know how to get and use Crystallized Charges in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some help.

How to Get Crystallized Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The only way to obtain Crystallized Charges is by purchasing them from a Forge. You will discover a small Forge when exploring the Great Sky Island, but you can find a bigger one in the Depths.

The fastest way to reach the Abandoned Central Mine is by jumping into Great Plateau East Chasm and riding a cart until you reach your destination. The Central Forge can sell up to 30 Crystallized Charges and five Large Crystallized Charges before the Forge Construct needs to restock the shop.

One Crystallized Charge costs three Zonaite Ores, and you can get this material by breaking Zonaite rocks or defeating enemies in the Depths. On the other hand, a Large Crystallized Charge requires three Large Zonaite Ores, but each one is equivalent to 20 regular Crystallized Charges.

How to Use Crystallized Charges in Zelda: TOTK

You can use your Crystallized Charges to increase your Energy Wells, which is the bar inside your Zonai Batteries. Each upgrade costs 100 Crystallized Charges, and you must visit a Crystal Refinery to get it.

You can discover the first Crystal Refinery on the Great Sky Island near the Nachoyah shrine, where you obtain the Recall ability. However, another Crystal Refinery can also be found just outside Lookout Landings.

That is everything you need to know about Crystallized Charges in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to obtain this material, consider checking out other Zelda content on Twinfinite.

