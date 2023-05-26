How to Get the Lightscale Trident in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The huge amount of weapons, armor sets and items on offer in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom makes keeping tabs on the best a serious challenge. The epic Lightscale Trident is undoubtedly one players should be aware of, so here’s how to get it in TOTK.

How To Get Lightscale Trident in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As it was in Breath of the Wild, TOTK’s Lightscale Trident is immensely powerful. It can be repaired if broken, giving it a major advantage over some other weapons in the 2023 title. It also deals 22 Base Attack Damage and improves Link’s Swim Speed.

Getting it isn’t exactly a walk in the Hyrule park, though, with players needing to provide the materials and visit specific locations. It’s certainly not as complex as other items, though – like Majora’s Mask.

To get the Lightscale Trident in TOTK, follow the instructions below:

Head over to the General Store in Zora’s Domain. Locate Dento, who is towards the back of the store. Upon talking to the Zora, he’ll inform you that he can make a Lightscale Trident, so long as Link provides him with the materials. These are: 1x Zora Spear and 3x Diamonds. The Zora Spear can be acquired from Lizalfos near Zora’s Domain.

Diamonds may be trickier but our handy TOTK Diamonds guide can help you here. Exchange the materials for the Trident when you’ve acquired them. Enjoy the Lightscale Trident! We recommend attaching other items to it to up its lethality even more.

It’s described in-game as: A spear of peerless grace cherished by the Zora Champion Mipha. Although Mipha specialized in healing abilities, her spearmanship was in a class all of its own.

If players do break the Lightscale Trident, they need only return to Dento and request another. Note that it will cost another Zora Spear and three Diamonds, so it’s a costly exercise.

That’s all there is to know about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lightscale Trident. For all the latest on TOTK, including every available armor and all cooking recipes, stay with us right here.

