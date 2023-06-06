How to Get Cane Sugar in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a massive variety of different ingredients that can be collected, stored in Link’s inventory, and used to create recipes and cook dishes or make elixirs to assist Link on his journey. However, with such a wide assortment of different Materials in the game, it can often be difficult to know where to acquire each and every ingredient as you need them. If you’re looking for where to find Cane Sugar, we have all the information you’ll need to know. Here’s everything you need to know about where to get Cane Sugar in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Where to Get Cane Sugar

Cane Sugar can be quite an expensive item to acquire in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is because unlike most other Materials in the game, Cane Sugar can not be found growing in the wilderness or harvested from the environment. As it is one of the few items that can be purchased from specific shopkeepers only, you’ll need to ensure you have a few Rupees to spare. If you’re running low on Rupees, then you can also check out our guide for how to farm for Rupees quickly.

The first place in which you can purchase Cane Sugar in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is from the Slippery Falcon General Store in Rito Village, where it can be found sitting on the table available to purchase for 12 Rupees a piece.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The second place in which you can purchase Cane Sugar from in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the Goron City General Sore, where you will be able to find it sitting for sale on a boulder. Much like Rito Village, Goron City’s Cane Sugar will be available to purchase for 12 Rupees a piece.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

What to Do With Cane Sugar in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

Cane Sugar can be used in recipes to create a variety of different dishes, including Apple Pie, Egg Pudding, Pumpkin Pie and Wildberry Crepe. Cane Sugar may also be needed to complete certain quests that involve retrieving and giving items to various NPS, or crafting different recipes and dishes to complete the quest.

