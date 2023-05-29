Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a huge variety of different Materials that you can use to form recipes and cook dishes for Link to consume. Dishes will restore a specific amount of health to Link, and sometimes even offer special perks or status conditions. However, learning and remembering how to cook each and every single one of these dishes is often tricky to try and remember. Are you wondering how to make Apple Pie? Well, look no further; we’ve got all the information on the recipe you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Apple Pie in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Apple Pie Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Making Apple Pie is quite an easy dish to create, with only four key ingredients needed. These ingredients are listed below for convenience, as you’ll need to acquire these beforehand.

1x Apple

1x Tabantha Wheat

1x Goat Butter

1x Cane Sugar

Apples can be acquired easily from most areas with lots of trees throughout Hyrule. You can even pick them up as early as Great Sky Island, where you might find them laying on the ground, or attached to the branches. You can either climb up to pick them, or cut down the tree to make them fall to the ground.

Tabantha Wheat can be found in the Tabantha region by cutting down long grass not covered by snow, or purchased from the General Goods store in Gerudo Town.

Goat Butter and Cane Sugar can both be purchased from the General Goods store at Rito Village, so it’s worth making a stop here to pick up the remaining two ingredients.

Once you have all your ingredients ready to go, you’ll need to find or create a Cooking Pot. You can make one yourself by making and lighting a fire, then placing a Zonai Pot over top, or you can find them in most places with civilians, such as stables or villages. If you’re stuck trying to find a Cooking Pot, the easiest location to find one is the underground bunker in Lookout Landing.

Now that you have a Cooking Pot, press the + button on your Joy-Con to open your inventory and scroll to the Materials tab. Now select your ingredients, costing of one Apple, Tabantha Wheat, Goat Butter and Cane Sugar.

Now back out of your inventory, and stand in front of the Cooking Pot. Press A to place the ingredients inside and begin cooking your dish.

After a couple of seconds, your Apple Pie dish will be ready, and added to your inventory. In the future, you can even customize this dish further by adding special Materials that grant status conditions, allowing you to create Apple Pie variations, such as Hearty Apple Pie and Hasty Apple Pie.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Apple Pie in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

