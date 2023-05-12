Image: Nintendo

While many other more modern methods of travel have since come to both Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the new sequel Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most traditional forms of transportation that remains a staple in the franchise is good ol’ fashioned horse riding. Obtaining and taking care of your steed throughout the game is a huge recommendation for getting around on land, and of course among the tasks to do that includes feeding them. If you’re unsure how to do so, here is how to feed horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, How Do You Obtain a Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

To get access to taming and riding horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first have to make it down from the Sky realm to the Surface and make your way to Lookout Landing. Talking to the stable master, you’ll hear that the stable is currently closed due to being in disrepair. You’ll need to return later in the game, we estimate after at least discovering your first memory and a geoglyph or two.

Upon coming back to the broken down stable, there will be a quest to help repair the roof, which you can do with ease using your Ultrahand. This will open the stable for use, allowing you to rest there and any of the various horse mounts you acquire.

There are a few different methods of getting a horse mount, such as:

Importing your horse(s) from the previous game, Zelda: Breath of the Wild. To do this, you simply need to have your same save file from the game loaded on your current Switch console. If you’ve since migrated to a new Switch, you’ll need to have your file uploaded to Cloud storage and then either download or manually transfer it to your new device. The import will bring your mount along with all of its previous customizations. Consult our guide for how to import horses from Breath of the Wild to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The chance to get Link’s trusted mount, Epona. To do this there are two options: either you’ll need to scan a Link Amiibo with your Switch. Otherwise you can find Epona at the New Serenne Stable northwest of Lookout Landing. Consult our guide for how to get Epona in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Tracking down a wild horse in the field, and a few are luckily nearby Lookout Landing. Simply find one grazing, and sneak up behind it in stealth mode before using ‘A’ to mount it. To keep it from throwing you off, press the L button repeatedly until it calms.

Stealing a horse from a mounted enemy. Simply run up and shoot the enemy off the horse with an arrow and chase the animal down as it flees a short distance. Mount up and tame it in the same fashion as before.

Sidequests such as ‘Spotting Spot’, which involves you tracking down an NPC’s missing horse named Spot. He’s found nearby in a wild herd and stands out very easily with his dalmatian-like coat of spots. Once you find and retrieve him, the NPC named Lester will offer him to you as a reward.

How to Feed Your Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you have your trusty steed, as you’ll be riding them across the immensely vast expanse of the map, you’ll need to make sure to take care of and improve your relationship with them as you progress through the game.

The key way to do this is by feeding them their favorite treat: apples. To do this, simply hold an apple in your hand as you walk up to them and hold it in front of their nose. This will keep them plenty happy in their travels with you across Hyrule.

That concludes our guide for how to feed horses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite mount is in the game so far.

Be sure to check out our other guides for everything in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, such as how to increase inventory size.

