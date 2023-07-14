How to Complete Yiga Clan Exam Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After obtaining the Yiga clan outfit in Tears of the Kingdom, you can find a Yiga Blademaster in the Yiga Blademaster Station in Gerudo Highlands. Speaking with the man will trigger the Yiga Clan Exam side adventure, where you must locate five frog statues in the area. Although the game marks the sculptures’ positions, many are located inside hidden spots that are hard to notice. That’s why we’ve created this guide to help you find all frog statues quickly!

Zelda: TOTK All Frog Statues Locations in Yiga Clan Exam Quest

There are five frog statues that you must turn into Yiga sculptures. Two are hidden inside caves, and the rest are in hard-to-find spots. Here are their locations:

Frog Statue #1

To find the first frog statue, you only need to jump over the bridge outside the Yiga Blademaster Station (-2352, -1811, 0092). You will see a small ledge on the cliff face, and you can land on the jutting rock to throw a Mighty Banana into the container.

Frog Statue #2

The second frog statue is hidden inside the Mount Nabooru Cave (-1834, -1945, 0041). The entrance into this area is located on the east side of the cliff through a small waterfall. You will find a wooden scaffolding outside, and you must use this structure to make your way inside.

Frog Statue #3

The next statue is located underneath a wooden scaffolding north of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower (-2434, -2032, 0078). You can easily reach this area by jumping off the cliff and using your paraglider to slow your descent.

Frog Statue #4

The fourth frog statue is on the Spectacle Rock southwest of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. It rests on a massive boulder surrounded by a tar pit (-2294, -2414, 0357). The easiest way to cross the sludge is to attach a Rocket to your shield to gain elevation and glide past the deadly pit.

Be careful not to walk toward the island’s center, or you will awaken the sleeping Stone Talus. You will also find a Flame Gleeok on a tall black rock south of the Spectacle Rock, but it won’t attack you unless you get too close.

Frog Statue #5

The last frog statue is hidden inside the Gerudo Canyon Mine in Gerudo Highlands (-2672, -2496, 0093). The entrance to this area is north of the objective mark, and you will find a square hole on the cliff face.

Several monsters have called this place home, and you will encounter an Ice Like, several Bokoblins, and a Bokoblin Boss. The frog statue you’re looking for rests on top of the massive rock at the center of the cave.

Completing the Yiga Clan Exam side adventure will give you access to the hidden room inside the Yiga Blademaster Station. Inside the chamber, you will find two treasure chests containing a Pristine Eightfold Longblade and a Ruby. You will also discover the Suariwak shrine that holds Rauru’s Blessing.

The Yiga Clan Exam side adventure is not the only quest related to the Ganon-loving cult in Tears of the Kingdom. You can also attempt the Blademaster challenge in the Yiga Clan’s main base to obtain the Lightning Helm. Although it is only a replica, this headgear can still make you invulnerable to lighting attacks which is very useful when exploring the Thunderhead Isles.