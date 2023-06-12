How to Complete the Beast and the Princess Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While working as a part-time reporter at the Lucky Clover Gazette, Link has to investigate various rumors about the missing Princess in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Among them is the Beast and the Princess side quest, where you must find out the truth about the terrifying beast that Zelda rode in the past. If you want to know how to find this elusive creature, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you where you can locate it.

Zelda: TOTK the Beast and the Princess Side Quest Guide

You can start the Beast and the Princess side quest by speaking to Penn at the New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Field. He will tell you rumors about Princess Zelda riding a mountainous beast with brutal tusks, and the only clue you’re given is that you need to visit the subtropical area in the south.

Although this quest is very straightforward, the size of the TOTK map can make finding the beast very challenging. To locate this animal, you must go to Lakeside Stable in Faron by teleporting to the Joju-u-u shrine.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can get the first hint about the beast by speaking to an old man named Shay, who’s standing beside a campfire outside the stable. He will inform you about the recently discovered animal species in the area and direct you to talk with their caretaker, Cima.

Afterward, you must cross the ravine using your Paraglider and reach the other cliffside. Cima will be standing near the Dondons at these coordinates: 1530, -3353, 0059.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The woman will tell you about the history behind the Dondons and how the people exaggerate the viciousness of the gentle animals. Not long after, Penn will interrupt your conversation by dropping down from the sky. Once Link explains the truth about the Dondons, the Rito will thank you for your effort and give you 100 Rupees as a reward.

That’s the end of our guide for the Beast and the Princess side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to complete this mission, consider reading other TOTK guides on Twinfinite via the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts