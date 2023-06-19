How to Complete Simmerstone Springs Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you save Goron City from Marbled Rock Roast, you can accept the Simmerstone Springs side quest by speaking to a Hylian man named Kima. He is looking for a secret hot spring in the Goron territory but doesn’t know its exact location. Although you can gather your own information by talking to various hot spring enthusiasts in the area, we can immediately tell you where you can find Simmerstone Springs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Simmerstone Springs Quest Guide

Simmerstone Springs is located inside the Gorko Tunnel in Elding Canyon (2005, 2040, 0424). You can reach this location by launching yourself from Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower or fast-traveling to the Timawak shrine.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Outside the cave, you will encounter a Korok who has been separated from its friend. You can help the poor creature or ignore it and enter the cave. The temperature in the area will be burning hot, so you have to equip at least one gear from the Flamebreaker armor set or drink a Fireproof Elixir.

Inside the Gorko Tunnel, you must destroy a thick layer of breakable walls to progress. Please avoid using Bomb Flowers, or the plant will explode in your hand due to the heat. I suggest utilizing Yunobo’s power, an extra durable hammer, or Time Bomb devices to break the rocks.

Once you get through, the passage will branch off into two ways. The right path will lead you to a chest containing an Ancient Blade, while the left will bring you to the secret hot spring. Unfortunately, you must destroy another breakable wall to reach your objective.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you step inside Simmerstone Springs, Kima will appear from behind and join you. The man will explain that he heard loud noises inside the cave and decided to investigate. Afterward, the Hylian will quickly make himself comfortable and enjoy the hot spring.

Besides rewarding you with 100 Rupees, Kima will also allow you to grab the three Boiled Eggs he just made in Simmerstone Springs. Although you may want to exit the area quickly, you can explore the next chamber in the cave to find a Bubbul Frog. Shooting the strange creature will give you a Bubbul Gem, which you can trade with Koltin for various rewards in Tears of the Kingdom.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts