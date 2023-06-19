How to Complete Meat for Meat Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Meat for Meat side quest is one of many missions you can accept in the Goron territory. To begin this quest, you must go to the Bedrock Bistro restaurant and speak with Mezer and Cooke. After hearing their heated argument, you will be tasked to bring one Rock Roast to settle the quarrel. If you need help finding this rare ingredient, we can tell you where to get a Rock Roast in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Meat for Meat Quest Guide

Depending on your story progress, you must bring a Marbled Rock Roast or a regular Rock Roast back to the restaurant. Luckily, both use the same main ingredient that can be found inside the West Restaurant Cave in Eldin Canyon (1642, 1736, 0279).

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can reach this area by following the left mine cart track north of the Bedrock Bistro restaurant. Near the entrance, you can speak to Fico, who will warn you about the high temperature inside the cave. You can prevent Link from being burned to death by equipping the Flamebreaker armor set or drinking a Fireproof Elixir.

The Rock Roast can be found on the ground beyond a small pool of lava. You can cross this puddle of death by jumping off the tall ledge nearby and using your Paraglider. However, you can also create a bridge on the lava pool by shooting Water Arrows or using a Zonai Hydrant.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you safely cross the lava, you can grab a Rock Roast with the Ultrahand ability. Afterward, you can ride a mine cart to return to the Bedrock Bistro restaurant quickly. When you place the Rock Roast near the two angry men, a short cutscene will play where the cook and the customer agree to let their argument ends.

Completing the Meat for Meat side quest will reward you with one Large Zonai Charge. Besides using this material to power your Zonai vehicles, you can also put it into a Device Dispenser to obtain all kinds of Zonai devices in Tears of the Kingdom.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts