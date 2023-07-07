How to Complete A Wife Wafted Away Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you defeat the Mucktorok and remove the sludge from Zora’s Domain, you can accept A Wife Wafted Away side quest by speaking to Fronk. The man is looking for his missing spouse, who has left to visit the floating island east of the city. Since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a massive map with numerous sky islands, some players may need help locating Fronk’s wife. Instead of wasting your time checking every island, you can read this guide to you find Mei in no time!

Zelda: TOTK A Wife Wafted Away Quest Guide

Fronk’s missing wife can be found near a small pond on Wellspring Island. I recommend teleporting to the Igoshon shrine and gliding southeast. You will see a tall plume of white smoke coming from the campfire the Zora has made.

Mei will stand before a small pond while singing about floating islands at these coordinates: 3671, 0568, 1251. You can speak to the Zora and tell her that her husband is worried about her. Mei will leave the area soon after, but I suggest you grab the Hearty Bass swimming in the pond before following her.

Like Hearty Radish, this rare fish can restore your health instantly and even temporarily increase your maximum heart when cooked. With the fish safely stored in your inventory, you can return to Zora’s Domain and speak with Mei and Fronk, who will gush over each other.

Completing A Wife Wafted Away side quest will grant you one Hearty Fish Skewer, which can fully restore your health and add ten extra temporary hearts. It is a great dish for the end game, where you must face Silver monsters. However, Hearty Bass is quite difficult to come by, so if you need other ideas to make better meals, you can read our article that lists all recipes in Tears of the Kingdom.

