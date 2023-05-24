How to Beat Mucktorok in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After clearing out the sludge that spews out from the Water Temple, a small monster will reveal itself to Link and Sidon. Although it looks tiny, this creature has caused a lot of trouble for the Zora, and it will not go down without a fight. If you need some pointers to beat Mucktorok in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide will tell you the best strategy to defeat this monster quickly.

Zelda: TOTK Mucktorok Boss Fight Guide

The best weapon that you can use to beat Mucktorok is a bow. This is because you can jump very high inside the Water Temple, which makes it possible to trigger the slow-motion aim.

Instead of trying to chase the boss in the sludge-filled arena, you can just hit it with an arrow fused with a water-type material. You can either use Splash Fruits or Water Chu-Chu Jellies to wash off the shark-shaped sludge protecting Mucktorok.

Once the boss is stunned, you can dash toward the monster and attack it using your strongest weapon. When Mucktorok’s health drops to half, it will trigger the second phase, where it will begin spewing several sludge puddles.

Although you can clear them by throwing Water Chu-Chu Jellies or using Sidon’s power, you can also fuse a Water Hydrant with a weapon. With this amazing tool, you can easily remove the offending sludge by pressing the attack button.

Luckily, Mucktorok’s moveset doesn’t change much in the second phase, and you can use the same shooting strategy to take it down. Do note that the boss will try to escape by inflating itself when you manage to strip off the sludge from its body. You must stun it for the second time with an arrow before you can approach the creature to land your melee hits.

That’s the end of our guide on how to beat Mucktorok in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you need more tips to beat the game or just want to read more Zelda content, consider checking out other Twinfinite articles via the links below.

