How Many Dungeons Are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

One of the minor irks some fans leveled at Breath of the Wild was the fact that there were only four major dungeons in the entire game. These came in the form of the mysterious Divine Beasts, which interestingly don’t actually make an appearance in Nintendo’s latest Zelda adventure. So, now that the dust is finally beginning to settle, how many dungeons are in Tears of the Kingdom? Let’s get into the deets, shall we?

How Many Dungeons are There in TOTK?

Fortunately, Dungeons do make a return in a big way as there are undoubtedly more of them in Tears of the Kingdom. However, it’s fair to say that the ones featured in TOTK aren’t akin to the traditional Dungeons of yore like pre-Breath of the Wild Zelda titles used to offer. Instead, they’re more akin to the Divine Beasts from 2017’s quasi-reboot.

To summarise, there are seven Dungeons in the game that we currently know of and they are as follows:

Water Temple

Wind Temple

Lightning Temple

Construct Factory

Fire Temple

Forgotten Foundation

Hyrule Castle

It’s worth noting that thanks to the sheer size of Tears of the Kingdom, there’s a possibility that there are more to be discovered. If we do find any more, we’ll make sure to update this post so that it’s up-to-date.

How Many Shrines Are There in TOTK?

In total, there are 152 Shrines in the game. These function as smaller vignette-style mini Dungeons that award players with Lights of Blessing, which can be used to upgrade Link’s Stamina or Health.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how many dungeons are in Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s where to find Hestu and how to kill Gloom Hands easily. Alternatively, go ahead and take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts