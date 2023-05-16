Eutoum Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Not every shrine is all about solving a logic puzzle. Some make you work through a rather difficult combat sequence to figure out the best way to win. In this instance, it’s all about being quiet to make it to your goal because you don’t have much on you. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Eutoum shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Eutoum Shrine Walkthrough

Eutoum shrine is found far north of Sahirow shrine, in the Goflam’s Secret Hot Spring area at coordinates -3506, 3570, 0387. It is a Proving Grounds shrine, just like the Kamizun and Isisim. This means you aren’t allowed to bring any gear with you into the shrine.

All you get for equipment is a Long Stick, a Wooden Stick, and an Old Wooden Shield, so you’ll have to get your hands dirty for some extra materials. This shrine can prove a hefty challenge, but following the steps below should get you through it.

Step One

From the start, when you have your equipment, head to the right to this patrolling construct. Only focus on taking it down, so don’t worry about getting caught.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once it’s dead, Fuse its Zonai Charge with the Wooden Stick and the Construct Horn to your Long Stick. The latter choice is because some of the constructs in here have some pretty tough weapons, and you need the distance.

Step Two

Turn the corner to head the way you didn’t originally go and use the Long-Stick Stick to kill the outside construct.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Take its bow because you’ll need the range. You don’t have enough arrows to waste any, so save that. Fuse one of the spike traps to your Old Wooden Shield to quickly remove it.

Whenever you get rushed by the two constructs, use the Long-Stick Stick. If you can, split them up so you only have to face the construct with the Shock-Emitter Bat. Fuse its Soldier Construct II Horn with your remaining Long Stick.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Step Three

The other two should return to their original spots with the Shock-Emitter Bat construct dead. Lure the remaining Spiked-Iron-Ball Hammer construct out, and it should go down pretty easily with a quick one-handed weapon.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Your only remaining problem is the construct wielding Shock Fruit lightning arrows. Your best bet will be to use all your arrows and throw your remaining weapons at it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With the final construct dead, the challenge will finish the exit door will open. Before the Light of Blessing pedestal will be the shrine chest that will give you a Sapphire.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This concludes our Eutoum Shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for tips on surviving Hyrule.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts