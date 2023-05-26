En-oma Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The En-oma Shrine is one of the more obscure locations in Zelda: TOTK. You won’t find it out in the open like many of the shrines as reaching is a journey in and of itself. There’s some preparation involved before you can even get to the shrine. So, if you’re having trouble with this one, here’s how to solve the En-oma Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

En-oma Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Your first stop in Zelda: TOTK is at the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, which has a whole questline itself that involves gaining access to the control panel. The tower is at these coordinates: 0604, -2124, 0098.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Don’t launch yourself from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower just yet. You need to prepare for the trip due to the significant amount of paragliding.

Cook some stamina food. I only had a single stamina upgrade and I still needed to munch on stamina food to reach the sky island that starts the En-oma Shrine quest. Unless you have already have a few yourself, a single stamina bar isn’t going to be enough. Stamella Shrooms and Stambulbs will do fine. Launch from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower At the height of your launch, immediately pop your paraglider. Head southwest, towards the Faron Sky Archipelago and land on the semi large island featuring a stone structure. Drop the shrine crystal into the lake below. Inside the building is a green crystal. Pick it up, drop it through the nearby opening, and dive after it. Make sure the crystal reaches the whirlpool first. Don’t worry—you won’t die! Enter the En-oma Shrine. Surprise! It’s a hidden cave! Place the shrine crystal into position and the shrine will appear. Step inside to collect your Light of Blessing and Mighty Zonaite Sword.

That’s everything there is to the En-oma Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can either fast travel or use Ascend to leave the cave. However, don’t forget to beat up the Bubbulfrog in the cave for another Bubbul Gem. For more related content, the links down below are fountains of information!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts